College Heights Christian volleyball head coach Mary Colin believes her Cougars are beginning to peak at the opportune time in the season.
There certainly wasn’t any evidence to disprove that belief on Thursday night.
CHCS opened play in the Class 1 District 11 tournament in dominant fashion as the second-seeded Cougars claimed a lopsided three-set sweep over seventh-seeded Bronaugh inside the Thomas Jefferson Independent gymnasium.
College Heights won by set scores of 25-5, 25-7 and 25-12 to improve to 22-9-2 on the year. The Cougars punched their ticket to the district semifinals to take on third-seeded McAuley Catholic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“I’ve seen improvement all year long,” Colin said. “We just came out of that McDonald County tournament, where there was really good competition. We played Diamond on Monday, which was really good competition. So I feel like we’ve played really good teams here at the end of the season, which is fun. They’re fun to watch. I love coaching them and I also love watching them. I feel like they’re really clicking together at the right time, so I’m pumped to see how they do in this tournament.”
CHCS faced very little adversity in its matchup with Bronaugh (0-18) as it built early leads of 14-3 in the opening set and 10-0 in the second.
The Wildcats’ only set lead of the night came early in the third when three consecutive CHCS attacking errors gave Bronaugh a 3-2 advantage. However, the Cougars responded with a kill by senior Addison Lawrence and then four consecutive aces by senior Ava Masena to spark an eventual 11-0 surge.
Bronaugh drew no closer than nine points of College Heights in the rest of the set.
“Our girls seemed to have a lot of fun tonight,” Colin said. “They had some powerful hits, some aces and served well. It was a solid way to open the tournament.”
Lawrence, who missed several weeks of play in the regular season with an injury, appeared to be back to usual form as she recorded a team-high 14 kills to go along with six aces.
“So she’s still playing through some pain, but she’s still very much a powerhouse,” Colin said of Lawrence. “She brings a lot of power to the team. She was super encouraging when she was out, but she’s come back and is still being the same good, encouraging teammate. She’s putting the ball away Well. So it’s great to have her back.”
Masena tallied eight aces and a pair of digs for the Cougars, while Madelyn Colin added two aces, one kill and 25 assists. Lauren Ukena logged seven aces, five kills and three digs, and Elizabeth Fanning chipped in six kills.
Marley Woodford and Lindsay Griesemer had three and two kills, respectively.
“Lauren had some (hard hits) out there,” Colin said. “In all three sets, we only rotated around once. So (Ukena) just didn’t get as many opportunities, but she made the most of the ones she did. Libby Fanning, out of the middle, had a couple good hits and a really well-placed tip. Marley had a good ball that she put down. Mady sets well. Ava got to the ball, serve received and dug the ball up. Lindsay had a couple good hits out of the right side. So yeah, I thought they all played well.”
CHCS went 1-0-1 against McAuley in the regular season, having played to a 1-1 draw in early September at the Jasper Invitational before claiming a 3-0 win on Oct. 6 at McAuley.
“The thing about this team is having them all play at their best on the same night,” Colin said. “That’s what we’re all hoping for in each match, and we hope that’s the case again on Saturday night.”
