CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Typically, when someone plans to keep someone or something out of a certain area they would use a wall or a fence.
Neither of those things are allowed to protect the goal in soccer.
But Fair Grove had its own version of a wall protecting the goal on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium in Carl Junction for the Class 1 District 6 championship.
College Heights was the team faced with breaking through the wall of Eagles’ junior goalkeeper Elijah Merillat. The Cougars attacked all evening long but just couldn’t find a hole in Merillat’s defense as they fell 4-0.
“These guys fought the entire time,” College Heights coach Scott Yount. “I’m proud of them. I don’t really use that term very much but I’m very well pleased.”
College Heights found itself in a 3-0 hole just 24 minutes into the game.
Fair Grove struck early and continued to apply pressure.
The Eagles scored their first goal behind the foot of junior forward Jaxon Rowden.
Freshman midfielder Jackson Anderson followed that up with a goal of his own. College Heights senior goalie Wyatt Stout left the net to come out and apply pressure on three different Eagles as they converged on the goal.
Stout used a slide to knock the ball free for a moment before it caromed to Anderson for an open-net goal to make the score 2-0.
During the 24th minute of play, Rowden got involved once again. The junior trailed a long pass downfield, gained control of the ball, dribbled it into the box and and took a shot on goal.
The Cougars’ Stout dove to his left for the save but the ball snuck underneath him and into the back of the net for a 3-0 deficit.
For the final 16 minutes of the first half, both teams were held in check.
Fair Grove started the second-half scoring during the 47th minute of play when another pass made it deep into College Heights territory.
This time it was the Eagles’ senior midfielder Joshua Orr who tracked it down.
As the ball entered the box it was still bouncing head high. Stout left the goal to snatch it up and clear it out for the Cougars. Just before he could reach it, Orr attempted a header that snuck just over the outstretched arms of Stout and into the goal.
The Eagles were able to apply pressure on the defense of College Heights throughout the game and keep them on their heels.
“A lot of it I think had to do with their speed of play, being a little bit stronger and a little bit faster,” Yount said. “They had more players where the ball was than we did. ... When we were down on their end they had — at times — nine people in the box, 10 with the goalie. ... That was a little hard to combat.”
College Heights ends its season as the runner-up for the Class 1 District 6 championship with a 13-5 record. The Cougars were a relatively young squad, only graduating three seniors this year, one of which was a starter.
“They definitely led on the field and off the field,” Yount said. “I don’t think there was a one of them with a dry eye after the game.”
