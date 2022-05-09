DIAMOND, Mo. — The College Heights Christian School baseball team suffered a narrow 3-1 setback to Diamond on Monday at the Diamond baseball field.
The Cougars (5-11) drew first blood in the game when Jayce Walker stole home plate for a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Diamond responded with three runs in the fourth inning, and that was enough for the Wildcats as College Heights went scoreless in its last four offensive frames.
Austin Miller logged a single to lead the Cougars at the plate.
Bennet Thomas started and was charged with the loss despite a strong outing. He surrendered three runs (all unearned) and four hits while striking out seven batters in six innings of work.
College Heights wraps up its regular season with a game at East Newton on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
