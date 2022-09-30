In a game that featured the normal lofty score of eight-man football, defense played a surprisingly important role in the final outcome of College Heights’ 52-46 loss to Norborne/Harbin Central on Friday night at Joplin John School.
The Aggies of Norborne/Hardin Central (2-4) appeared ready to run away with the game after scoring on two straight possessions to start the second half and take a 36-22 lead halfway through the third quarter.
College Heights (1-5) fought back and scored to pull within 36-30 but on the ensuing kickoff, Norborne’s return took the ball inside the College Heights 10-yard line. A facemask penalty on the tackle set up the Aggies on College Heights’ 3-yard line, but a goal-line stand by the Cougar’s defense kept the game within one score.
“We had some good stops, that goal-line stop was great after the long return,” said College Heights Head Coach Travis Burk. “We got better on defense than we were last week, so we’re getting better. It’s just one play at a time, just get a little bit better, so we’re definitely making improvements. It’s part of the game, we’re still growing, it’s growing pains of a first season, but that’s OK. We’ll get better.”
That stop allowed College Heights to take the lead by driving the length of the 80-yard field on three of four passing by College Heights’ Sophomore Quarterback Logan Decker.
The drive was capped by a 66-yard pass from Decker to Junior Caleb Quade to put the Cougars up 38-36 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded quick scores at the end of the third quarter to make the score 46-44 College Heights going into the final quarter.
“Especially in the beginning of the first half we were running the ball real well, doing exactly what we try to do every week,” said Norborne Head Coach Andrew Watson. “We kind of got away from it and got a little pass-happy there, trying to do different things with some of our guys. We try to pride ourselves on physicality and so getting away from that kind of hurt us a little bit, but we got back to that in the second half and tried to really make a statement with our running game.”
Things slowed down for both teams in the fourth quarter.
Norborne scored on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that included a 13-yard completion from Freshman Quarterback Zach Deutch to senior Kobe Gibson on fourth down and 13 yards to move the sticks. The drive took more than five minutes and put Norborne up 52-46 with 7:56 left in the game.
That was plenty of time for College Heights to respond, but the Cougars, starting at their own 15, drove to Norborne’s 15 before being stopped on fourth down and 3 with 5:10 left in the game.
Norborne managed to drain the rest of the clock, including converting on fourth down and 5 with 2:17 left and ending College Heights last gasp with conversion on fourth down and one with 10 seconds left.
“The game was kind of going back and forth,” Burk said. “We saw some open opportunities and we took advantage of them. Logan threw the ball well, but we struggled with the running game, so that really hurts us and we’ve got to throw the ball a lot and that kind of makes you one-dimensional. But we did some good things offensively, just didn’t score enough points to finish the game.”
This was the second of only two home football games College Heights plays this year. Next week the Cougars are on the road to Lockwood before finishing the season at Jasper.
