MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Class 2 District 6 was no slouch of a bracket this season. With four state-ranked teams, it appeared to be a tough field.
After the sixth-seeded Pierce City Eagles knocked off the No. 2 seed Cougars from College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) 7-5 on Monday night, that proved to be true.
The Cougars, crowned the Ozark 7 champs in the regular season, saw their season come to a close with a program-best 19-5 record.
“It shows that this district is unbelievably hard and you can’t have an off game and expect to win,” College Heights head coach Mike Howard said.
Pierce City opened the game with a run in the second inning, two more in the third and then tacked on a fourth in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.
“We just kind of told them, ‘There shouldn’t be any reason to have pressure on us,’” Pierce City coach Bobby Stackhouse said. “I just wanted them to be relaxed and play the game the exact same way they’ve been playing it their entire lives.”
At that point, Mollie Beeson had yet to allow a single College Heights base runner.
“(Beeson) was doing a good job of hitting her spots,” Stackhouse said. “My assistant, Ragan Blinzler, does a great job of calling pitches and helping (Beeson) get outs. and they were doing that tonight.”
That would change in the bottom of the fourth.
Jayli Johnson led off the inning swinging and missing at a third strike. But the low pitch from Beeson got past catcher Juli Lowe as Johnson sprinted down to first for the Cougars’ first base runner.
Having Johnson’s speed on the base paths would be enough to get CHCS started.
Johnson stole second on the first pitch to Kloee Williamson. Williamson would later fly out to Trinity Witt on a hard-hit ball right down the left-field line.
Addison Lawrence slapped a single into right field for the first hit off of Beeson, and drove in Johnson from second base to make it 4-1.
Trailing 5-1 in the home half of the fifth, the Cougars strung together multiple hits to get to Beeson a little bit.
Kaitlyn Bates hit a bloop single into right-center field just in front of Riley Gripka. Avery Eminger drew a walk with one out in the frame to put two runners on base.
Then, with two outs, Johnson pulled a pitch to the left side of the field that made it between shortstop and third base for a single into left field that drove in Bates, who had advanced from second on a passed ball earlier in the inning.
Williamson followed Johnson’s RBI-single up with a two-RBI single into center to make it 5-4 after Johnson swiped second base during Williamson’s at-bat.
“They’re resilient,” Howard said about his team. “They’re never going to quit. They have a bunch of heart and we’re going to battle until the very end.”
Beeson slammed the door with a strikeout of Lawrence to punch out the side.
The senior pitcher closed the door again on a College Heights comeback attempt after walking and hitting a batter early in the sixth inning.
Maddy Colin crossed the plate after an attempted pickoff at third base got away from the Eagles’ Hailey Gripka, making it 7-5.
But with two runners on base and two outs in the inning, Beeson struck out Eminger.
The bottom of the seventh went quickly for Beeson and the Eagles.
Kallie Spencer went down swinging for Beeson’s 11th strikeout of the game. Johnson flew out to second baseman Olivia Stanphill. Williamson was able to reach first on an infield single to third base. Lawrence came up and hit a sharp liner right at Stanphill that was snared for the final out of the game.
“It’s really tough,” Howard said. “It prepares you, obviously, for the playoffs, but, it’s tough playing this tough of teams in the district games. The state championship game, evidently, could have taken place in this district.”
“Super proud of them all year long. Nineteen wins is a school record, and we have five girls who had never picked up a softball before this year. I told them: ‘if you would have told me we’d have been in this situation at the beginning of the season I would have called you a liar’. That just goes to show how hard they’ve worked, how resilient they are … and we’re only losing one senior so I’m very optimistic about next year.”
Pierce City scored in the second inning when Jillian Mack beat out an infield single with two outs and Hailey Gripka scored from second base after outrunning the throw home from the first baseman. Gripka had the Eagles’ first hit of the game earlier that inning when the lefty pulled a line drive into right field.
The Eagles applied more pressure in the third inning by driving in a run on a bunt from Stanphill that plated Witt from third. The Eagles added their third run on a ground ball from Lowe with the bases full. Aaliyah Perez-Villa’s throw to the plate from shortstop was not in time to get Riley Gripka.
“I think I’ve called more bunts in the last two games than I have in my entire two years coaching at Pierce City,” Stackhouse said.
Mack scored for Pierce City in the fourth inning after drawing a walk to open the frame. Riley Gripka drove her in to make it 4-0.
The Eagles added another in the fifth on a Hailey Gripka fly ball that was slicing hard to the left and with the wind that caused Eminger to overrun it a little as the ball glanced off her glove and rolled to the fence. Gripka rounded the bases and crossed the plate on the error.
The final two runs for Pierce City came on a single from Riley Gripka to drive in Atley Kleinman in the sixth inning. Gripka later scored on miscues from the Cougars making it 7-4.
Beeson went the distance for Pierce City. She struck out 11 batters and allowed four runs on five hits while walking three.
Gripka paced the Eagles offense by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Colin suffered the loss for the Cougars. She surrendered four earned runs on seven hits while fanning seven batters and issuing three free passes.
Williamson went 2 for 4 with two RBI to pace College Heights' offense.
No. 1 seed Diamond beat No. 4 Mount Vernon earlier on Monday night in a 1-0 final.
The Eagles will meet the Wildcats for the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Mount Vernon.
“I just want to see them continue to play like they have their whole lives,” Stackhouse said. “Just come out and be relaxed and put pressure on the defense.”
