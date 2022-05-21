JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Going down the straightaway in the final race of the day, College Heights Christian’s Addison Lawrence and North Platte’s Haley Sampson were neck and neck.
Lawrence held off the charge and the Cougars won the 4x400-meter relay to cap off a strong showing at the MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships after being bumped up to Class 2 this year.
“It was crazy. At one point, I saw her next to me and I was like, ‘I can’t let her pass me,’” Lawrence said. “So I just pushed through and I guess it was enough.”
College Heights’ team of Jayli Johnson, Lauren Ukena, Emily Winters and Lawrence finished in 4 minutes, 9.75 seconds — almost a full second ahead of North Platte.
The day prior, the Cougars set a new school record in the event with a time of 4:07.87.
“It’s been a great season and we all worked together and pulled off a lot of great things,” said Johnson, one of the four juniors for CHCS. “It was something we didn't think was possible this year at all. Each week we got faster and faster and we got better. Thankful for God for allowing us to get the record.”
The win in the finale provided a little bit of revenge as well as the Cougars finished second in the 4x200-meter relay behind North Platte. Johnson, Lawrence, Ukena and Emily Winters made up that team.
Lawrence had a busy day, adding two more medals. She repeated as the champion of the 400 with a time of 58.97 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, she took fifth in 26.67.
Due to a delay, with the meet starting at 1 p.m. instead of 9:30 a.m., MSHSAA moved to a rolling schedule in hopes of getting the meet in before a next large wave of storms rolled into mid-Missouri. It worked for the most part but made for a chaotic day for Lawrence.
“I was walking to get a drink of water and I had to walk back without any water,” she said with laugh. “I tried to tell myself it will be like every other meet this season but it just kept on going, definitely a little faster than I thought.”
College Heights finished fifth with 33 points, a point behind Monroe City for the final trophy in Class 2.
“Having to move from Class 1 to Class 2, we weren’t sure what we were gonna do,” College Heights coach Daniel Lewis said.
A new addition to the roster, Winters, helped the team. A first-year runner for track, she came out and joined the relays and helped the Cougars fill a void left by graduations.
The College Heights boys were runners-up in the Class 1 4x400-meter relay, one of four all-state honors earned. The team of Zach Beaty, Colsen Dicken, Derrick McMillian and Caleb Quade finished in 3:35.17, aided by Dickens moving up from fifth to second on the final lap.
“I think we did really good. Last year we were all freshmen and we got like ninth,” said Quade. “We improved by five seconds. I'm really proud of us.”
The Cougars added seventh-place finishes in the 4x200 relay (Beaty, Dickens, Quade, Ethan Ukena), 4x100-meter relay (Beaty, Dickens, Ukena and Matt Williams). Ukena was seventh in the triple jump.
Other area performances to note included McAuley Catholic sophomore Kendall Ramsey breaking the school record in the 3,200-meter (12:55.92) to take 10th, while Jasper freshman Crystal Smith added two more medals.
Smith won a second title in two days by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.02 and came in second in the 200-yard dash. She joins Carey McGinnis (1982, 1983 high jump) as a multiple time state champion and is one behind Carrie Talbot, who won three titles between 2005-2006.
Thomas Jefferson’s Kip Atteberry took fourth in the 1,600-meter and added a seventh in the 800-meter run to give him three medals over the two-day event.
On a College Heights note, former standout runner Caleb Hoover saw his more than decade old record broken in the 1,600-meter run. Hoover ran 4:15.07 to set the Class 2 record but New Covenant Academy and Kansas signee Tanner Talley ran 4:12.27 on Saturday to break the mark.
