As the weather began warming up in Joplin on Saturday, the shooting went cold for cross-town rivals McAuley Catholic and College Heights Christian.
Both teams struggled to knock down shots throughout the third-place game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.
"Any time you play a rival like College Heights that is so well-coached, and we play each other so much that we know each other's tendencies, usually when we play, it's an ugly game" McAuley coach Mike Howard said with a laugh.
College Heights hit just enough jumpers to claim a 36-31 victory.
And none were bigger than two 3-point baskets to help the Cougars extend their lead during the second half.
With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Jayli Johnson stepped back and buried a three over McAuley's Avery Eminger. That gave the Cougars a 22-17 advantage and finally a little breathing room.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Addie Lawrence caught a pass from the interior and lined up another 3-pointer for the Cougars to give them a 30-21 advantage with just over six minutes remaining.
Skip ahead three minutes and McAuley Catholic found themselves down 34-23 with about three minutes remaining in the game.
"We preach defense every day in practice," College Heights coach John Blankenship said. "Our have kids bought into it and they played really solid defense tonight and that was the difference."
Kennedy DeRuy came up with a steal in the painted area and took it coast-to-coast for a layup between two defenders while drawing contact and getting to the charity stripe. DeRuy added the free throw to cut the deficit to 34-26 with 3:17 left.
Just a couple of possessions later, Eminger got a steal of her own. Eminger would hand the ball off to Kloee Williamson, who then found DeRuy for an open triple to trim the deficit to 34-29.
Immediately following DeRuy's shot, Avery Gardner came away with a steal off of an inbounds pass. Gardner found DeRuy underneath the basket for an easy lay-in. An 8-0 run for the Warriors made the score 34-31.
The Cougars eventually broke the pressure with a long pass in to Lawrence, who broke away for a layup to get to the final score of 36-31.
"We missed so many easy shots and layups," Blankenship said. "It could've very easily been a 15-, 20-point win if we knock down our shots. I'm sure coach Howard feels the same way with his kids, too, though."
"Defensively we did well," Howard said. "We held them to a low shooting percentage. But we weren't able to take advantage of that."
That low percentage for College Heights was just 23%.
CHC used a third-quarter difference of 10-6 and a quick 7-2 start to the fourth to pull away just enough for the victory.
"We kind of fell asleep a little bit and then all of a sudden they're up 11 or 12 points (early in the fourth quarter)," Howard said.
Johnson paced College Heights with 14 points. Behind her was Libby Fanning with eight points and 19 rebounds. Lawrence tallied seven points. Johnson added six rebounds and seven steals to her team-high point total.
"(Johnson) is very consistent. She is so athletic, so quick, she's hard to defend, sees the floor well, she penetrates and makes the dish," Blankenship said. "She makes the pass and sets up her post player we just have to finish those shots. She's a difference maker for sure."
Lauren Ukena — who was injured late in the fourth quarter — ripped away seven steals for the Cougars.
"When we lost Lauren (Ukena) to injury, it took away another ball handler and we kind of lost our poise under pressure there in the fourth quarter," Blankenship said.
DeRuy's 12 second-half points — eight coming in the final three minutes — pushed her to a game-high 18. Eminger was next for McAuley with seven.
College Heights will be in action Monday night at 7:30 p.m. as they play host to Greenfield. The Cougars topped the Wildcats 38-32 on Nov. 29 in the Gem City Classic at Diamond.
McAuley returns to play when it meets Golden City for a road game on Tuesday night.
