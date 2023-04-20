LIBERAL, Mo. — The College Heights/McAuley softball team improved to 12-1 with a 12-1, run-ruled-shortened game against Liberal/Bronaugh (11-10) on Thursday at LHS.
“We came together and played pretty well against a good Liberal team,” Cougar coach Mike Howard said. “ They were here, motivated to play and ready to go. When it came time to start the game, they were all about business. That’s what championship teams do. You’re ready to play no matter what. I’m glad we came out and we were focused on the task at hand.”
Starter Maddy Colin was solid for the Cougars, logging 10 strikeouts in six innings of work.
College Heights scored its first run in the top of the opening inning after Jayli Johnson drove in Kloee Williamson on a sacrifice RBI. Williamson reached base earlier on a walk. After a Colin groundout to third base, Lauren Ukena made it safely to first base on a dropped third strike. Ukena stole second and third bases and scored the Cougars second run on a passed ball.
“We pride ourselves on running bases well,” Howard said. “Anytime they see the ball is down they are suppossed to attempt to take the next base. We’ve really kind of drilled that into their brains and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Liberal opened its half of the frame with a hard-hit line drive triple to right field off the bat of Bailey Couch, after a walk of Jordan Goodell. With runners on the corners, the Bulldogs scored their lone run of the game, when Couch crossed the plate on a throwing error. After a strikeout of Ellaina LaNear, Liberal loaded the bases with a Kyla Porter walk and a bunt single by Kale Hatfield. Colin struck out the next two hitters to end the scoring threat.
College Heights added three more runs in the top of the second when Avery Shumaker punched the ball between first and second to plate Aaliyah Villa-Perez. A Johnson double sent Williamson and Shuemaker home and the Cougars were up 5-1.
The Cougars sent the Bulldogs down in order in the bottom of the second inning, with two infield groundouts and a pop-up to first base.
College Heights tacked on another three scores in the top of the fourth inning. Williamson hit a double off the third baseman’s glove before Johnson drove her in with a single past short. After a Johnson steal of second, Colin drove her home with a single to centerfield. After loading the bases, the Cougars scored their final run of the inning when Villa-Perez drew a walk that sent Colin across the plate.
Hatfield crushed a triple to the wall in the deepest part of centerfield to open the Bulldogs’ half of the fourth inning, but a pop-up out to catcher Johnson and two Colin strikeouts ended the inning with the Cougars up 8-1.
After holding College Heights scoreless in the top of the fourth inning, Couch hit a lead-off single for the Bulldogs. A Colin strikeout and two groundouts left Liberal still at a 8-1 disadvantage going into the fifth inning.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but the Cougars had their most productive inning in the sixth, sending four runs across the plate. Johnson led off with a single to short and subsequent steals of second and third, before a Colin walk put runners on the corners. A Ukena blooper to short left-center plated Johnson, and College Heights was up 9-1. A Villa-Perez two-RBI double made it 11-1 and College Heights scored its final run off a Kallie Spencer pop-up single.
College Heights next travels to Jasper for a Friday/Saturday tournament.
