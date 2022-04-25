The College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team clinched the Ozark 7 Conference championship with a 12-0 win in five innings over Golden City on Monday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Cougars upped their season record to 17-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
Maddy Colin continued her stellar season in the circle as she limited Golden City to just one hit in five scoreless frames. She struck out 12 batters and walked only one.
CHC tallied 10 hits in the game and scored in each inning, including back-to-back four-run showings in the fourth and fifth innings.
Jayli Johnson finished 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI, while Kloee Williamson went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Kaitlyn Bates doubled, while Addison Lawrence, Colin, Aaliyah Perez-Villa, Avery Eminger and Lauren Ukena tallied one single apiece.
Brooke Beerly had a single to lead Golden City (6-6) at the plate. Beerly also started in the circle and surrendered eight earned runs and nine hits while striking out a pair in 3 1/3 innings of work.
College Heights plays host to Pierce City on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.