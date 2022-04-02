NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 6 Crowder College baseball team upped its Region 16 win streak to 11 games on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of St. Louis Community College at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders picked up wins of 6-3 (7 innings) and 10-6 over the Archers to improve their season record to 28-8 overall and 13-1 in Region 16 play.
The two teams will square off in a doubleheader once again on Sunday but in a different location. The first game is slated for 1 p.m. in St. Louis.
CROWDER 6, ST. LOUIS 3
Cody Adcock tossed a complete game for the Roughriders, limiting the Archers to three runs (one earned) and seven hits while striking out 10 batters in seven innings.
The Crowder offense tallied 10 hits and built a 5-0 lead by the start of the sixth inning.
St. Louis got on the scoreboard with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Crowder plated its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Landrey Wilkderson, Frankie Circello and Clayton Gray logged two hits and one RBI apiece for the Roughriders. Circello had a home run, and Chaz Poppy and Gray both doubled.
Justin Keuss homered for St. Louis and finished 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Nicholas Garcia was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
CROWDER 10, ST. LOUIS 6
The Roughriders logged 12 hits, including five of the extra-base variety, and scored in six different innings to pull away from the Archers for the win in the second game.
Eight different Crowder batters managed to record at least one hit. Peyton Holt led the way, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Houston King went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Gray tripled and drove in a pair of runs, and Josh Livingston had a pair of singles and two RBI.
Jacob Misiorowski started on the mound for Crowder and surrendered three earned runs and six hits in six innings. He also stuck out 11.
Reed Metz came on to relieve Misiorowski in the seventh and was credited with the win after allowing three earned runs and four hits in one inning. Jace Presley tossed two scoreless innings in relief and allowed just one hit.
Justin Keuss went 5 for 5 with four RBI to lead St. Louis at the plate. Connor Theal was charged with the pitching loss after surrendering five earned runs and five hits in two innings.
