NEOHSO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team split a pair of games against North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday to close its weekend series at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders, who opened the series with wins of 11-1 and 6-5 on Friday, claimed a 3-1 series triumph and moved to 14-5 on the season.
Crowder will take on Indian Hills Community College at home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. before opening its Region 16 campaign with a four-game series against Mineral Area College on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Park Hills, Mo.
NIACC 14, CROWDER 4
North Iowa amassed 17 hits and scored in six of seven innings to pick up its first win of the series and hand Crowder its first loss in eight games.
NIACC plated the first three runs of the game and never trailed, leading 6-2 through three innings 10-4 by the end of the sixth.
North Iowa benefitted from four home runs in the contest, with Logan Milene hitting two while Ike Mezzenga and Cody Kelly hit one apiece. Milene finished 4 for 5 with a team-best four RBI.
Crowder tallied eight hits in the game and was paced at the plate by Chaz Poppy, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored. Houston King finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Peyton Holt went 2 for 4 with one runs scored.
Cody Adcock was charged with the loss after surrendering eight earned runs and 10 hits in four innings. He struck out six batters and walked one.
Caleb Hollis and Thomas McNabb surrendered two and three earned runs, respectively, in less than two innings of relief for Crowder.
Brandt Thompson picked up the win in his start for North Iowa, allowing just two earned runs and five hits while striking out five in five innings of work. Ryan Lambert relieves Thompson in the sixth and allowed one earned run and three hits in the final two frames.
CROWDER 17, NIACC 7
The Roughriders erupted in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill, amassing 15 hits and seven extra-base hits en route to the six-inning run-rule victory.
Crowder led 7-2 after the second inning and ballooned its advantage to 15-6 by the end of the fourth.
Josh Patrick hit two home runs in the game for Crowder and finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a whopping seven RBI and three runs scored.
King also homered for the Roughriders and finished 4 for 4 with two RBI and five runs scored. Peyton Hold doubled and tallied two RBI on four hits.
Crowder starter Jacob Misiorowski picked up the win after going three in his start, allowing four earned runs and four hits while striking out six and walking two.
Reed Metz relieved Misiorowski in the fourth and surrendered two earned runs and five hits in two innings. Gage Singer came on to close the game in the sixth, retiring three of the four batters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts.
NIACC strater Cole Hupke was charged with the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and seven hits in two innings of work.
Cayden Nicoletto finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI for North Area. Zach Zaetta and Cole Fuecker both went 2 for 4 with one run driven in.
