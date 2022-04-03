ST. LOUIS — The Crowder College baseball team completed a weekend sweep of St. Louis Community College with a pair of win on Sunday at the Meramec Baseball Field.
The sixth-ranked Roughriders picked up wins of 4-3 (7 innings) and 12-2 (5 innings) to improve their season record to 30-8 overall and 15-1 in Region 16 play.
Crowder also picked up a pair of wins over SLCC on Saturday and currently rides a four-game win streak.
CROWDER 4, ST. LOUIS 3
The Roughriders were put in an early two-run hole before outscoring the Archers 4-1 in the final five innings to claim the narrow victory in Sunday’s first game.
Crowder out-hit St. Louis 8-4 in the game and committed just one miscue out in the field.
Gavin Glasgow led the Roughriders at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBI, while Clayton Gray went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Tyler Favretto logged a double, and Houston King and Landrey Wilkerson both singled.
Ethan Voss started for Crowder and surrendered two runs (one earned) and one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Reliever Jake Wilson came on in the second and was credited with the win after limiting the Archers to one earned run and three hits while striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings. Jace Presley tossed two scoreless innings and fanned four to earn the save.
St. Louis’ Joe Hackmann was charged with the loss after allowing four earned runs and eight hits in six innings.
CROWDER 12, ST. LOUIS 2
Crowder erupted offensively to make quick work of St. Louis in the series finale, scoring five runs in the first inning, three in the second, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to claim the run-rule victory.
The Roughriders outhit the Archers 13-7. Peyton Holt finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Jackson Cobb went 2 for 2 with three RBI. Glasgow tallied three hits and drove in one run. Poppy, Frankie Circello, King and Holt each doubled.
Crowder used three different arms in the game. Starter Zach Voss went 1 2/3 innings and surrendered one earned run and two hits, and reliever Josh Barnhouse went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Maddox Thornton retired two of the three batters he faced to end the fifth.
St. Louis starter Samuel Feltz allowed five earned runs and four hits in just 1/3 of an inning. Jackson Vestal allowed five earned runs in three innings of relief.
Crowder will be back in action on Tuesday when it takes on Fort Scott Community College in a non-league game at 2 p.m. in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.