NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Roughriders clinched a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Region 16 Sub-Regional baseball tournament with a 7-5 win over Three Rivers Community College on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Lallemand Family Field.
Roughrider Landon Grigg gave up a lead-off home run to Three Rivers' Peyton Nelson, but settled in and prevented further damage going into the bottom of the opening inning.
Crowder answered Nelson's long ball with two of its own in the bottom of the second. The first — a two-run shot by Josh Livingston — brought in Dayvin Johnson, who reached earlier on a walk. Tyler Favretto's solo home run put the Roughriders up 3-1 after the first frame.
After holding the Raiders scoreless in the second inning, Kolton Reynolds hit Crowder's third bomb of the game and gave the Roughriders a 4-1 lead going into the third inning.
Neither team managed a run in the fourth. Three Rivers' Dalton Rudd reached base on a two-out single, and advanced to second on a throwing error on an attempted pick off at first base. He was stranded when Nolan Self fouled out to right field.
Joe Reid led off the Crowder half of the inning with a fly ball double to the warning track before Raiders starter Dawson Crawford loaded the bases with walks of Reynolds and Garrett Long. A third straight walk plated Reid and Crowder was up 5-1. Two fly ball outs by Livingston and Cole Kitchens stranded the remaining three Roughriders on base.
Three Rivers pulled within two runs with a two-run top of the fifth. After walks of Gavin Jansen and Nelson, both runners advanced a base on a passed ball. Brady Robertson grounded out to second base, but not before plating Jansen. A Logan McIntyre groundball to short plated Nelson and closed the gap to 5-3. A strikeout of Eli Marvin and a fly out to left center ended the inning.
Crowder added another tally in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a one-out walk of Favretto, Joe Reid struck out. Houston King then hit a two-out single to right center that advanced Favretto to third. Favretto then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3.
After loading the bases again on consecutive walks of Reynolds and Long in the bottom of the inning, the Roughriders again stranded three men when Johnson hit a hard liner to short. Crowder entered the sixth inning with a 6-3 edge.
"We lined out with the bases loaded and had a chance to separate ourselves a couple of times, but we hit the ball hard right at guys," Crowder Head Coach Travis Lallemand said. "Sometimes that's just the game and I'd rather get that misfortune out of the way this week instead of the post-season next week."
After a walk of Three Rivers' Trent Buchanan, reliever Rhett Richardson struck out Rudd on a full count and induced a 3-4-3 double play to end the top of the sixth. After infield ground outs by Livingston and Kitchens, Joey Morton reached base with a walk. A Favretto single past the shortstop advanced Morton to second before Reid drew a walk to load the bases for Crowder. Morton gave Crowder a 7-3 lead, scoring from third on a passed ball before a King strikeout ended the inning with two left on.
Crowder's Seth Adams came in to close the game in the top of the inning and walked Jansen before giving up a Nelson single to right field. Both runners advanced on a botched pick-off attempt at first base. Robertson was thrown out trying to stretch out a double on a shot to the gap in left center, but not before driving in both runners to come within two runs at 7-5. A McIntyre groundout and a strikeout of Eli Marvin sealed the win for Crowder.
"We defended enough and made the pitches when we needed to," Lallemand said. "We just need to separate ourselves on the scoreboard a little better."
The Roughriders improved to 41-11 and logged their ninth straight win. Three Rivers fell to 26-24. Starter Grigg gave up three runs on three hits in five innings of work.
Crowder closes out its regular season with a doubleheader against St. Louis Community College Sunday with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. at Lallemand Family Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.