Jason Immekus spent much of Thursday reflecting on his three-year stint as a pitching coach for the Crowder College baseball program.
From the daily conversations with his longtime friend and Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand; to the bonds he developed with countless players, coaches and staff members; to a trip to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado; to the “old-man van” that set the scene for some of the most memorable road trips of his baseball career.
“What’s been special to me about Crowder is the day-to-day stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score,” Immekus said. “It’s the relationships you have.
“The wins are awesome. Going to Grand Junction to compete in the World Series was fantastic. But when you talk about the culture and people within the program, these guys are more than just teammates and coaches to each other. They’re closer than that.”
And that’s what makes the next chapter of his professional journey so bittersweet.
Immekus announced earlier this week that he’ll be stepping away from his coaching duties at Crowder to pursue a new job as a full-time pitching trainer for Premier Pitching Performance in St. Louis.
“As exciting as this opportunity is, there’s still a feeling that I don’t want to leave what we have at Crowder and what Coach Lallemand, that coaching staff and even Mrs. Jen (Lallemand) have created,” Immekus said. “A lot of people try to sell you on the culture, and I’ve been at different programs and around different programs at different levels. There’s nothing that compares to Crowder. It really is a family atmosphere.”
“We’re all obviously really happy and excited for him, and as a longtime friend of his, I know how much he’ll be missed here,” Lallemand said. “Coaching with him was a lot of fun and full of a lot of success. … It’s something I knew was probably coming with the types of goals he has. He’s a very motivated and driven person, and it’s no surprise to me that he’s set himself up to advance in baseball.”
Immekus, a Carthage native, most recently helped lead Crowder to the 2021 Juco World Series, where the Roughriders went 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals before suffering a loss to eventual national champion McLennan (Texas).
Crowder finished the season with a 55-8 record. Its pitching staff posted a 3.82 earned run average and totaled 180 strikeouts while limiting the opposition to a .254 batting average.
“Doing this for as long as I have and finally getting the opportunity to go to the Junior College World Series, my gosh, what a great experience and what great lifetime friendships you build,” Immekus said. “And for the kids to reach out to me as soon as they found out I wouldn’t be there (Crowder) anymore, that’s special.”
Among the things Immekus will miss most about his Crowder tenure?
“It’s impossible to pinpoint just one,” he said, laughing. “I laugh because I was recently thinking about the old-man van. Sometimes we’d take vans to the closer trips, and me and Coach Lallemand would call ours the old-man van because it had us older guys and certain players. When we started, we were not driving the old-man van. But we’d been in it long enough that eventually we were.”
Premier Pitching Performance, per its website, is a detail-driven organization that offers professional-caliber pitching instructors, training, technology and development solutions for baseball players and coaches at every level. Immekus will be joining a Premier team that operates as a trusted partner, consultant and training resource for many top athletes, coaches and respected organizations within professional and amateur baseball.
Premier offers a pitching assessment process that utilizes state-of-the-art baseball technologies, which provide feedback on information such as spin rate, spin efficiency, strike zone analysis, pitch break and more.
“It’s the type of stuff that’s at the forefront of the game right now,” Immekus said. “It’s kind of interesting for me because I was raised and brought up by the old guards. So I see value in traditional scouting and tremendous value in player-coach relationship, but I also do understand that the technology being offered at places like Premier is very valuable in expediting the development process for players.”
“There are only three of these places with similar setups in the country — one on the west coast, us in the middle and one on the east coast. There’s a bit of travel involved and you get the chance to work with some of the top minds in the game. You’re talking about guys who have made the transition from there to front offices, guys who have made the transition to Division I coaches.”
Immekus joined the Roughriders in 2018 after spending two seasons working with the pitching staff at Pittsburg State. He’s also worked for the scouting bureau of the MLB and is an associate scout with the St. Louis Cardinals. His other previous coaching stops include Missouri Southern (2010-2015) as well as summer-league stints in the Coastal Plain, Northwoods and MINK.
