NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team picked up a pair of wins over Colby Community College on Monday to clinch a 3-1 series victory and move to 9-4 on the season.
The Roughriders earned a 14-4 win in six innings in the first game before claiming a 10-7 triumph in the second.
Crowder is back in action on Monday when it plays host to Neosho County Community College at 2 p.m. in Neosho.
CROWDER 14, COLBY 4
The Roughriders erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a two-run deficit and clinch the win by run-rule.
Crowder outhit Colby 9-8 in the contest and was led by Peyton Holt, who went 3 for 4 with four RBI and one run scored. Kaden Zarowny tallied three hits of his own and drove in a pair of runs while crossing home play twice. Josh Patrick added a pair of hits and drove in one run.
Reliever Caleb Hollis tossed just 1/3 of an inning but was credited the win after retiring the only batter he faced. Starter Maddox Thornton limited Colby to four earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.
John Vulcano hit a home run for Colby and finished with a team-high three RBI.
CROWDER 10, COLBY 7
Colby opened up a five-run lead in the top of the first inning before Crowder closed the game on a 10-2 surge.
Seven of Crowder’s runs came in the bottom of the first inning. The Roughriders went on to post one-run showings in the second, fifth and sixth innings to secure the three-run triumph.
Josh Barnhouse had a big performance on the mound as he limited Colby to no runs and just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory. He also struck out eight batters.
Riely Hunsaker started for Crowder and surrendered seven runs (two earned) and five hits.
Crowder tallied nine hits and was paced by Clayton Gray, who went 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored. Patrick had a two-run home run, and Garrett Long had a hit and drove in two runs.
Grant Biggins went 3 for 4 with one RBI to lead Colby at the plate. Blake Harsulla had one hit and a team-best two RBI.
