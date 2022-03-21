POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The No. 6 Crowder College baseball team extended its win streak to six games after sweeping Three Rivers Community College in a doubleheader on Monday at the TRCC baseball field.
The Roughriders picked up wins of 13-5 (seven innings) and 10-1 (seven innings) to improve their season record to 22-7 overall and 7-1 in Region 16 play. The triumphs also clinched a 4-0 series sweep for Crowder.
Crowder takes on State Fair Community College in a twinbill on Thursday in Sedalia, Mo., with the first game slated for a 1 p.m. start.
CROWDER 13, TRCC 5
Three Rivers held a 3-1 advantage through four innings before Crowder took control for good with a nine-run fifth. The Roughriders then added three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh before the Raiders capped the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Crowder outhit Three Rivers 15-7 and finished with six extra-base hits, including five home runs and one triple.
Peyton Holt had a monster game at the plate, going a perfect 4 for 4 with two home runs, a triple, five RBI and three runs scored. Josh Patrick finished 3 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored, while Landrey Wilkerson and Gavin Glasgow both homered and finished 2 for 4.
Jake Wilson tossed a complete game for Crowder and limited Three Rivers to three earned runs and seven hits while striking out five batters in seven innings of work.
The Raiders had seven batters log one hit. Cade Cancilla led the team with a double and a pair of RBI.
CROWDER 10, TRCC 1
Three Rivers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Crowder closed with 10 unanswered runs to clinch the seven-inning run-rule.
The Roughriders tallied eight hits and were paced by Holt, who finished 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI. Josh Livingston had a home run and three RBI, while Kenny Diclemente and Tyler Favretto drove in two runs apiece.
Maddox Thornton picked up the win on the mound after tossing six innings and limiting the Raiders to one unearned run and three hits. Gage Singer came on in the seventh and allowed two hits and no runs.
Charlie Parker went 1 for 3 and drove in Three Rivers’ lone run in the bottom of the first.
A pair of wins on Thursday against State Fair would give Crowder its longest win streak of the season.
