NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team continued its dominant stretch on Thursday as it claimed a 15-2 win in six innings over St. Charles Community College at Lallemand Family Field.
The No. 5 Roughriders (37-8, 20-1 Region 16) extended their winning streak to 11 games while taking a 1-0 lead in the four-game series.
Crowder outhit St. Charles 10-5 and scored in five of the six innings, plating two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and five in the sixth. St. Charles was limited to a pair of one-run showings in the third and fourth innings.
Peyton Holt led Crowder at the plate, finishing 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBI. Josh Livingston also homered, while Clayton Gray went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored.
Jake Wilson picked up the win after limiting St. Charles to two earned runs and five hits while striking out eight batters in five innings of work. Josh Barnhouse tossed one scoreless inning in relief.
St. Charles starter Damon Cox was charged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs in one inning. Connor Carter and Blake Bax surrendered one and eight earned runs, respectively, in relief.
Blake Yarger finished 2 for 3 and crossed home plate once to lead the St. Charles offense.
Crowder and St. Charles will continue their series with a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game slated for 1 p.m.
