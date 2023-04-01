NEOSHO, Mo. — After destroying the Metropolitan Community College Wolves 30-0 Thursday in Kansas City, the Crowder College Roughriders faced a tighter contest but came away with a 4-2 win Saturday in the first game of a double-header at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho.
Winners of their last eight games, Crowder (26-9) got behind early, with starter Ashton Branson giving up one run off two hits in the bottom of the first inning. Branson was able to get out of a bases loaded jam, inducing a pop-up from Spencer Miller and striking out Riley Bown to end the inning.
The Roughriders went blank in the bottom of the inning, but did get a double down the first base line off the bat of redshirt freshman Joey Morton.
Crowder avoided going down two runs in the second frame, when Crowder catcher Joe Reid tagged out Gunnar Griffin in a close play at the plate for the inning-ending out after a Bradley Schram line drive.
Wolves lefty Frank Gall fanned Reid, Ethan Fender and Kolton Reynolds to move the game into the third inning with MCC still up 1-0. MCC put one runner on via a Keaton Latlip single to left center, but was unable to bring him home. With two down in the bottom of the frame, Crowder's Josh Livingston was robbed of extra bases after a diving catch by MCC's Frank Palma at the base of the right field wall.
With his velocity increasing, Branson put down the Wolves in order in the top of the fourth, with strikeouts of Deegan Seeley and Griffin and a ground out to short by Palma.
"He's a slow starter," Crowder Head Coach Travis Lallemand said of Branson. "If they don't get to him early, they probably aren't going to get to him. He gets better as he settles in and the game goes on."
Crowder tied the game 1-1 off a Dayvin Johnson double down the first baseline that scored Cole Kitchens, who reached base earlier via a walk. Johnson stole third base before crossing the plate off a Fender RBI single to centerfield and Crowder was up 2-1. The Roughriders increased their lead to 3-1 off a Reynolds sacrifice fly to left field plated Reid, who reached base earlier on a walk.
In the top of the fifth, Branson gave up singles to Houston Penrod and Schram before striking out Kaden Jeffries, drawing a groundout to short from Spencer Miller and striking out Latlip to end the scoring threat.
Diving catch
Crowder's Houston King opened the bottom of the fifth with a single, followed by a Josh Livingston strikeout. King stole second before a Kitchens fly out to right field. After walking Morton, Gall was replaced on the mound by right hander Sebastian Guzman. Guzman loaded the bases with a walk of Johnson. With full bags and two out, Griffin ended the inning with a diving catch at the left field wall off a long fly by Reid.
After a Branson strikeout of Bown, Seeley was thrown out at first after a dropped third strike and Palma was out on a liner to short. The Roughriders added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Garrett Long drove in Reynolds with a single to right center. Reynolds was on base courtesy of a fielding error in right field. Crowder went into the final frame with a 4-1 edge.
After walking Griffin, striking out Penrod and walking Schram, Branson was pulled for reliever Karsen Richard. A Richard throwing error to first base on an infield hit by Jeffries that plated Griffin brought the Wolves to within two runs at 4-2 , but Schram was thrown out at the plate trying to score. Richard retired MCC's Miller to secure the 4-2 win.
Branson (6-0) logged the win, striking out 10 batters, while giving up six hits and one earned run in 6 and a third innings; Richard earned his fifth save of the year.
Despite the win, Lallemand wasn't pleased with his squad's outing.
"We didn't come out ready to play," Lallemand said after game one of the twin bill. "I think there was a little hangover from the 30-run game and thinking that someone was going to lay down, This is college baseball and we have to show up better."
The Roughriders eventually responded to their coach's criticism, logging a 17-7 win in the nightcap, which stretched their win streak to 10 games.
In game two, the Roughriders gave up five runs in the top of the first before taking the lead with six runs in the bottom of the frame.
After blanking the Wolves in the top of the second, Crowder added six to go up 11-5. Each team plated one in the second and went into the third inning with Crowder up 12-6. The Roughriders allowed a run in the top of the fifth inning, but plated five in their half of the frame to close out the 17-7 run-rule shortened game.
Johnson logged five RBIs on 3-for-4 hitting in game two and was just a double short of hitting for the cycle. Kitchens also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run while plating four.
Riley Hunsaker (2-2) got the win for Crowder, recording four strikeouts while giving up five earned runs in four innings of work.
Crowder hosts Connors State College on Tuesday at Lallemand Family Field.
