NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women’s basketball team took a two-point lead into halftime but ended up falling 77-68 to Mineral Area in a Region 16 contest at Crowder on Saturday.
The Roughriders (9-11, 7-7 Region 16) had a 35-33 advantage at the break before being outscored 20-16 in the third quarter and 24-17 in the fourth.
Fiona Wilson paced the Crowder offense, making three 3-pointers and totaling a team-high 22 points. Wilson was one of three scorers in double figures for the Roughriders, with Makayla White finishing with 16 and Payge Dahmer finishing with 10. Jonisha Rolle chipped in eight points.
Mineral Area got a game-high 28 points from Quincy Erickson, who made five triples. Michaela Ayers also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Crowder returns to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Three Rivers in Poplar Bluff.
