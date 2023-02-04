LABETTE, Kan. — Crowder College opened its baseball season in a big way Saturday with a 16-6 win against host Labette County Community College.
The Roughriders pounded out 16 hits with Trey Mulholland leading the way, going 4-for-4 and driving in six runs.
Gabe Russell went 3-for-4 and batted in five runs for Labette, which had 10 hits.
Josh Barnhouse was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters and walking one before being relieved in the fourth inning.
