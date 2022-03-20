POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team was dominant in both phases of the game on Sunday afternoon.
The Roughriders, tallying 26 total hits on the day while limiting Three Rivers to six, picked up wins of 15-0 (five innings) and 12-1 (eight innings) to open their four-game Region 16 series against the Raiders.
Crowder improved its season record to 20-7 overall and 5-1 in Region 16 play.
The two teams will wrap up their series with another twinbill on Monday. The first game is slated for a noon start in Poplar Bluff.
CROWDER 15, TRCC 0
The Roughriders outhit the Raiders 12-1 in the contest while Cody Adcock and Zach Voss combines to pitch a shutout.
Crowder jumped out to a 9-0 lead by the third inning and went on to plate five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to secure the five-inning run-rule.
Clayton Gray finished 2 for 4 for Crowder with a pair of doubles and four RBI, while Landrey Wilkderson, Jackson Cobb and Gavin Glasgow logged three hits apiece. Chaz Poppy added a double.
Adcock started on the mound and allowed just one hit in four innings of work. He was relieved in the fifth by Voss, who tossed one scoreless inning while striking out a pair.
CROWDER 12, TRCC 1
The bats stayed hot for the Roughriders in the second game as they outhit the Raiders 14-5. Crowder jumped out to a 7-1 lead by the start of the sixth inning and went on to plate five unanswered en route to the eight-inning run-rule.
Crowder recorded four extra-base hits with Josh Patrick hitting a home run and a double while Gray and Houston King both had a triple.
King finished 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot and drove in one run while scoring home plate twice. Adamo Stornello finished 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI, and Patrick went 2 for 6 with three RBI.
The Crowder pitching staff prevented Three Rivers from logging an extra-base hit for a second straight game.
Starter Jacob Misiorowski picked up the win after limiting the Raiders to one earned runs and five hits while striking out 10 in six innings of work. Reed Metz came on in relief in the seventh and tossed two scoreless and hitless innings.
The Roughriders ride a four-game win streak and have picked up victories in six of their last seven outings.
