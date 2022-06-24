Jacob Misiorowski spent last week in San Diego, taking part in the Major League Baseball Draft Combine.
The Crowder College right-handed pitcher has moved his way up the draft rankings and is expected to be a high pick in the First-Year Player Draft that starts on Sunday, July 17.
His showing at Petco Park, the home of the Padres, probably opened up whatever eyes weren’t on him.
He had consecutive pitches of 100.7 mph, 99.9 and then 100.3, all with a smooth delivery that drew comments from the announcers on MLB TV.
“No question he is one of the best arms in the draft, D1, high school, you name it,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “He is one of the best arms in the country and pretty much the numbers show it. I know he won’t be the No. 1 pick, but if he is still there at 68, I’d be surprised. I talked to four different teams today (Thursday). I’m not sure he will make it to the second round. He is the most dominant arm I’ve seen in junior college baseball. He got hurt his first year but he became the dude this year.”
Lallemand noted that Misiorowski – once committed to Oklahoma State out of high school in Grain Valley – made the rounds and talked to various clubs and some organizations loaded up on scouts at the event. The New York Yankees had more than a dozen baseball operation employees at the combine.
Baseball America ranks him No. 68 overall – a giant jump from 165 – in its latest top 500 prospects in the draft. The paper’s report noted that he has a fastball that sits between 94 and 96 miles per hour and has topped out at 100. MLB.com has him ranked No. 83 on its top 200 list.
Despite the buzz about the draft, Misiorowski still has his sights set on attending Louisiana State University, for now.
“I kind of know right now what I’m doing, I’m going to LSU and I’m kind of set there,” he said. “If something else arises, I will look at my options, but right now, it is pretty easy. I can’t look at that stuff (draft rankings). I just have to keep my head down and keep going.”
Misiorowski was the Region 16 Player of the Year and was recently named an NJCAA second-team All-American. Teammates Peyton Holt and Josh Patrick were also named All-Americans.
Crowder went 54-13 this year and took fifth place at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Roughriders went to the World Series for the second straight year.
Misiorowski tossed six innings against Central Arizona, striking out 10 and giving up three hits in what was an eventual 5-4 win in extra innings. Central Arizona beat Crowder in a rematch on the way to the NJCAA National Championship.
In 15 starts, Misiorowski was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 136 in 76 innings.
In the regional semifinal against Jefferson College, he fanned 18 and gave up three hits in 7 2/3 innings. That is believed to be a school record, according to Lallemand. Former Roughrider Aaron Ashby, now pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, once fanned 17 batters in a game in 2018.
“It just kind of happens and you keep rolling and sooner or later you get the results; you put in the work, it will come out,” he said. “I didn’t count the strikeouts and someone came up to me after the game and said I struck out 18. That was kind of cool, I didn’t have a clue.”
Lallemand noted Misiorwoski’s performance against Central Arizona in the World Series was one of the best outings he’s seen dating back to his college playing days in the 1990s.
The Parsons, Kansas, native attended Labette County (Kan.) Community College and his Cardinals faced Cowley County’s Aaron Akin. The right-handed pitcher went on to be the No. 12 overall pick in the draft that year by the Florida Marlins.
“He was 95-97 (mph) and he transferred from Missouri to Cowley,” Lallemand said. “Akin faced a Fort Scott team that hit like .430 and he nearly no-hit the team. … That was the most dominating performance I saw before I saw what Miz did against Central Arizona. I don’t know if it is even that close.”
Misiorowski is back in Grain Valley and will stay in the Kansas City area during the draft, with plans to be with his family during the three-day event.
Leading up to the combine, Misiorowski has been working out at Premier Pitching Kansas City. Scouts from various organizations have called him and Misiorowski might be the highest drafted Roughrider since Ashby was taken in the fourth round in the 2018 draft.
“It is crazy to think he was in my shoes three or four years ago,” Misiorowski said of Ashby, a Park Hill product. “(Crowder head coach) Travis (Lallemand) and Coach Saw (Tyler Sawyer) have been a huge help in my development and they know what they are doing. They get guys to move on and Travis put in a lot of time helping me get recruited. It’s all thanks to them. They helped with more than baseball — it was really everything. They helped me with life, baseball, anything I needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.