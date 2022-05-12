Seemingly no lead is safe for any opponent of the Crowder College baseball team and its highly potent offense this season.
Just ask St. Charles Community College.
After facing two separate multiple-run deficits on Thursday afternoon, the Roughriders erupted for nine straight runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away for an eventual 13-8 win over the Cougars in the first round of the NJCAA Region 16 Baseball Championship at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
“That was a dogfight,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “It’s the same story all year. We just had to grind out the at-bats and then have a key hit with runners in scoring position. But we had tremendous at-bats in those middle innings and put a lot of pressure on them.”
The Roughriders fell in a 7-4 hole before plating five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and then two more in the seventh.
Perhaps more importantly, the Crowder bullpen posted four consecutive zeroes on the scoreboard before a solo home run by Jonah Wichman broke the St. Charles scoring lull in the top of the ninth.
“The biggest part was the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth when we were getting zeroes,” Lallemand said. “We were able to keep separating ourselves and separating ourselves. … But again, we saw some extremely competitive at-bats by them throughout the game. They played really well and made us battle.”
Crowder relief pitchers Josh Barnhouse, Gage Singer and Conner Floyd combined to surrender just two earned runs and five hits while striking out eight in six innings of work.
“They’ve been really good all year,” Lallemand said of his bullpen. “That’s been one of our strengths. Singer was great, and we got to finish it up with Floyd just to get him out there. Plus we got to save some bullpen.”
No. 5 Crowder (48-9), the top seed in the regional, upped its win streak to eight games. The Roughriders will take on third-seeded Jefferson College, an 8-4 victor over second-seeded Mineral Area College, on Friday at 3 p.m. for the right to advance to Saturday’s championship series.
The loser between Crowder and Jefferson will take on either St. Charles or Mineral Area in an elimination game on Friday evening.
“This win was big because now we’re not forced to win four straight to win the regional, which is something we’ve had to do in the past,” Lallemand said. “The difference between good teams and great teams is that great teams respond. We’ll have to do it again tomorrow against another tough opponent. This is one of the tougher regionals I think I’ve played in in 17 years.”
The Roughriders took their largest lead of the night, 13-7, when Ontario, Canada, native Kenny DiClemente blasted a two-run homer over the fence in right-center field in the bottom of the seventh. It was one of three extra-base hits logged by Crowder in the game.
“We know we’re going to see the best arms from everybody in this tournament, so it’s important to just keep chipping away and wearing guys down,” DiClemente said. “We have a deep lineup that can cause problems for defenses, and I think today was a good example of that.”
The last lead change of the day came in the fifth when Crowder plated five runs on four hits to go up 9-7. The frame was highlighted by RBI at-bats by Jackson Cobb, Landrey Wilkerson and Chaz Poppy.
The Roughriders’ lead swelled to 11-7 in the sixth after Clayton Gray drew a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and then Houston King drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
St. Charles held a 3-0 advantage early before Crowder responded with a four-run third for its first lead of the game. The inning saw Josh Patrick log an RBI single on a well-struck hit down the line in right field before Cobb drove a liner down the left-field line for a three-run double.
Wilkerson finished with three hits in the game while Peyton Holt, DiClemente, Cobb and Poppy logged two hits apiece. Crowder totaled 12 hits in the ballgame.
Cody Adcock started for the Roughriders and surrendered five earned runs and nine hits while fanning five in three innings of work.
