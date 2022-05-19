The Crowder College baseball team hasn’t lacked accolades or championship pedigree as its established itself as an NJCAA Division I powerhouse in the last 17 years under head coach Travis Lallemand.
The numbers speak for themselves: over 700 wins, seven Region 16 championships, three South Central District championships, 100-plus NCAA Division I signees, 35 MLB draftees, nearly a dozen NJCAA All-Americans, and so on and so on.
But this weekend provides the Roughriders an opportunity to knock out an elusive program first.
Ranked No. 5 in the country with a 50-10 record, the Region 16 champions are looking to earn World Series berths in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever as they compete in the South Central District Tournament in New Orleans starting on Friday.
Last year saw Crowder finish third at the World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, after fighting back from a first-round loss. The team finished with a 55-8 record.
“A lot of guys were on that team last year and have been there, and they want to get back because they know that game one where we had all of the blunders last year, that won’t happen,” Lallemand said Thursday. “They know how to prepare themselves better. I think that’s the benefit if it does happen. By being able to go in back-to-back seasons, you almost eliminate some of those early-tournament things that maybe we weren’t as good at preparing for last year.”
Standing in Crowder’s way of a second straight World Series appearance is a stout field in this weekend’s South Central District tourney that includes No. 7 Eastern Oklahoma State College (51-3) and tournament-host Delgado Community College (35-14).
Crowder will open the district tournament on Friday, taking on Eastern at noon and then playing Delgado in the nightcap at 7:30 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Eastern and Delgado were crowned the champions in Regions 2 and 23, respectively, to punch their tickets to the district round of the postseason.
Crowder picked up wins of 12-2 over Delgado and 9-4 over Eastern in last year’s district tournament held in Owasso, Oklahoma.
“Both teams are very athletic,” Lallemand said. “They run really well. In the ballpark we’re playing in this weekend, it holds a lot of balls. It’s not a Joe Becker or anything like that. It’s definitely a lot of park that limits home runs. That’s taking away one part of what we do pretty well. I think we’re probably one of the better power hitting teams in this.”
The Roughriders are hitting .337 as a team with 74 home runs, 23 triples and 140 doubles. Leading the way are eight starters hitting better than .300 in Peyton Holt (.452), Josh Patrick (.415), Chaz Poppy (.368), Jackson Cobb (.353), Clayton Gray (.347), Houston King (.345), Landrey Wilkerson (.319) and Gavin Glasgow (.314).
Patrick and Holt were both named to the all-Region 16 first team as infielders last weekend at the conclusion of the region tournament at Joe Becker Stadium.
Crowder pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, an LSU commit who’s likely destined for the MLB Draft at the end of the season, was named the Region 16 Player of the Year after posting a 9-0 record with a 2.49 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Fellow Roughrider Jake Wilson landed first-team region honors after going 8-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
Named to the all-region second team for Crowder were outfielders Gray and Wilkerson, catcher Poppy, and pitchers Josh Barnhouse and Jace Presley.
In the past week, Crowder has had two players commit to NCAA Division I programs in pitcher Gage Singer (University of Texas at Arlington) and Holt (University of Arkansas).
“I’m very proud of those guys,” Lallemand said. “What we always talk about here is finding your fit. It’s about where you want to go and not just who’s offering you. Both of these guys got that. So I’m very pleased for them and happy for them as well.
“Essentially, that’s what they come here for. You win games along the way, but a lot of attraction of this program is where you move on to. We relish in that and want guys to move on at a high clip.”
Crowder’s first opponent on Friday, Eastern, sports a .374 team batting average with three players hitting better than .400 in Arkansas commit Isaac Webb (.413), Oral Robers commit Jonah Cox (.444) and Parker Rowland (.407).
Lallemand said the Roughriders will likely face Eastern ace Nate Ackenhausen, an LSU commit, in the opener. The lefty is 8-0 in nine starts this season with a 1.39 ERA.
“We’ve seen so many left-handed starters as we go throughout he year, and we’ve gotten better at it,” Lallemand said. “That doesn’t deter us, but we definitely don’t know a ton about them. Our job is to go out and be the best versions of ourselves every day. If we can do that, we’ll make adjustments as we need to.”
Delgado has nine batters hitting better than .300, including Ethan Lege, who leads the way with a .407 average to go along with four home runs, a triple, 14 RBI and 36 RBI. The team will also have back its pitching ace, Cory Cook, who was sidelined by injury the last two weeks after getting off to a 5-0 start to the season with a 2.64 ERA.
The district tournament is a double-elimination event. If no victor is determined by Saturday, an if-necessary game will be played Sunday between the two teams that have yet to be eliminated.
“This is essentially a two-day tournament with the if-game on Sunday,” Lallemand said. “So if you take care of business in your first three games, it’s a two-day tournament. … If you’re fortunate to go 2-0 in day one, then you want to finish it on Saturday and get out of here and get prepared to head west.”
