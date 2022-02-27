NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team split a pair of games against Colby Community College on Sunday, falling 9-2 in the first contest before bouncing back in the second for a 5-3 win at Neosho High School.
The Roughriders moved to 7-4 on the season. They’ll wrap up their series against Colby on Monday with another doubleheader that starts at noon.
The location of Monday’s games is yet to be determined and will depend on multiple field conditions, according to a post by Crowder’s Twitter account (@CrowderBasebal1) on Sunday night.
COLBY 9, CROWDER 2
Starting pitcher Alex Cook limited Crowder to two runs (one earned) and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to help lift Colby to the seven-run win in the first game.
Cook struck out 13 batters and also walked five.
The Roughriders scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning before Colby responded with nine straight runs to take a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. One more run was charged to Cook in the final frame before Hal Hutcheon came on to get the last out and close the game.
Colby tallied seven hits in the ballgame. Kyle Froehlich led the team with two hits — both home runs — and five RBI. Nick Hosie added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
Josh Patrick logged a triple and a double for Crowder and drove in the team’s two runs.
Cody Adcock started on the mound for Crowder and was charged the loss after allowing six earned runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. He also struck out seven and walked four.
Thomas McNabb pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the Roughriders, surrendering three earned runs and four hits.
CROWDER 5, COLBY 3
Crowder outhit Colby 8-5 to pick up the two-run victory in the nightcap.
The Roughriders plated two runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 5-2 before Colby capped the scoring in the game with one run in the sixth.
Peyton Holt and Patrick both logged two hits with one double. Logan Bell added a pair of singles and drove in two runs.
Cleary Simpson, Jake Ticer, Froehlich, Blake Harsulla and Blake Labuda recorded one hit apiece for Colby.
Jacob Misiorowski picked up the pitching win after limiting Colby to one earned run and two hits while striking out seven in four complete innings. Jake Wilson allowed one earned run and three hits in three innings of relief.
Colby’s Matthew Dobberthien was charged with the loss after allowing four earned runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.
