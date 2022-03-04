NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team moved its win streak to seven games with a doubleheader sweep of North Iowa Area Community College on Friday at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders picked up wins of 11-1 (five innings) and 6-5 (seven innings) to improve their season record 13-4.
Crowder and NIACC will wrap up their weekend series with another twinbill on Saturday starting at noon in Neosho.
CROWDER 11, NIACC 1
North Iowa plated the first run of the ballgame, but it was all Crowder from there.
The Roughriders closed the outing with 11 unanswered runs and outhit NIACC 7-3 to pick up the run-rule victory.
Crowder’s biggest offensive showings came in the bottom of the first and fourth innings when it plated six and four runs, respectively.
Gavin Glasgow finished 2 for 3 for Crowder with a double and three RBI, while Kenny Diclemente went 1 for 1 with a double and three RBI. Peyton Holt had a solo home run and finished 2 for 2.
Jake Wilson tossed a complete game and limited NIACC to one earned run and three hits while striking out six batters in five innings of work.
Ike Mezzenga hit a solo home run in the first inning and finished 1 for 2 for North Iowa.
Jacob Mrosko was charged with the pitching loss after surrendering six earned runs and three hits in two innings.
CROWDER 6, NIACC 5
Crowder jumped out to a 6-1 lead through four innings before staving off an NIACC comeback attempt down the stretch.
North Iowa closed the game with four unanswered runs but fell one run short of forcing extras.
The Roughriders picked up the victory despite being outhit 9-5 by NIACC. Clayton Gray, Chaz Poppy and Houston King each logged one hit and one RBI to lead Crowder at the plate.
Josh Barnhouse picked up the pitching win after limiting NIACC to two earned runs and two hits in three innings of relief. Conner Floyd tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and two hits to earn the save.
Crowder starter Aiden Smith surrendered just one earned run and three hits in two innings. Reliever Jace Presley allowed no runs and two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
NIACC’s Thomas Gross was charged with the loss, allowing six earned runs and five hits in four innings complete.
Logan Milene, Cayden Nicoletto and Cole Fuecker tallied two hits apiece to pace North Iowa at the plate. Cody Kelly added a triple.
