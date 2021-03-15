POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Fiona Wilson and Jonisha Rolle scored a combined 36 points to lead the Crowder College women’s basketball team, but the Roughriders never fully recovered from a slow offensive start in an eventual 82-48 setback to Three Rivers College on Monday.
Crowder fell to 8-8 on the season and 6-4 in Region 16 play.
The Roughriders fell in a 27-3 hole in the first quarter and faced a 57-12 deficit at halftime. Crowder went on to outscore Three Rivers 36-25 in the second half.
Wilson and Rolle finished with 18 points apiece to pace the Crowder scoring, while Makayla White added seven points and Lexi Keeling five points. Wilson had a team-high four makes from 3-point range, while Keeling grabbed 10 rebounds and White nine rebounds. Ashley Vaught chipped in a pair of steals.
Three Rivers had 10 players score in the contest and got 17 points apiece from Hya Haywood and Chaylea Mosby. Jamiyah Thomas tallied nine points and Autumn Dodd eight points. Three Rivers made 12 triples in the win.
The Roughriders return to play Wednesday when they travel to Hillsboro, Missouri, to take on Jefferson College at 5:30 p.m.
