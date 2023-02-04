NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder, after a see-saw battle in the first three quarters, doubled visiting Jefferson’s scoring in the final period Saturday to win 54-45 in a women’s junior college basketball game.
Crowder trailed 25-24 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters but outscored Jefferson 22-11 in the last quarter to seal the victory.
Claire Affolter led Crowder with 19 points, while teammate Jaelin Glass added 13.
Crowder, 11-12 and 3-5 Region 16, will will play at Mineral Area at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
