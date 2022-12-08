Ever think about paddling the Missouri River, racing from Kansas City to St. Charles in a canoe or kayak.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced a free Missouri River 340 clinic from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.
The 2023 Missouri River 340 is not until Aug. 1-4.
The clinic will help participants and their support crews prepare for the race. It’s also is open to anyone who is just curious about what it takes to paddle across Missouri in four days.
Veteran racers will talk about the history of the race, preparation, what to take with you, paddling day and night, race logistics, and what kind of nature can be seen on the journey.
The session will be led by John Rittel, who has entered the race five times and who has also served as a safety boat pilot.
This clinic is open to paddlers ages 17 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NR.
