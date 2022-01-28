WHEATON, Mo. — Curtis Davenports scored a game-high 28 points to help lead the College Heights Christian boys basketball team to a 70-54 win over Wheaton on Friday night at Wheaton High School.
The Cougars, hiking their record to 14-3 and 3-0 in Ozark 7 play, jumped out to a 37-26 halftime lead before outscoring Wheaton 33-28 in the second half.
Hagen Beck added 12 points for College Heights while Caleb Quade and Miller Long scored 10 points respectively. Ethan Meeks chipped in six point and Ethan Adel four points.
Adel and Meeks finished with 11 and 10 assists, respectively.
Blake Morgan, who made five 3-pointers, and Kelton Park paced the scoring for Wheaton with 17 points apiece.
The Cougars compete in the Mercy Warrior Classic on Monday at McAuley Catholic High School.
