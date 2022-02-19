COLUMBIA, Mo. — Davion King has often been among the wrestlers included in the discussion for a potential state title.
Well, the Carthage junior is now one win away from just that after picking up a pair of wins on Friday to advance the Class 4 160-pound championship match on Saturday night.
King punched his ticket to his first state finals by beating Liberty’s Peyton Westpfahl, a freshman, by a 7-2 decision.
“I’ve dreamed of making the state finals and it feels good to make,” said King, who is now 38-4 on the season. “I wrestled knowing he is super defensive, and once I got the takedown, I had it. He came out super aggressive, and then after I got the takedown, he let off. That is when I knew I had it.”
King now has a chance to add his name and photo to the wall of the Carthage wrestling room, which is decorated with plenty of names that helped build the foundation for the Tigers. There is even a few assistant coaches on this staff that won titles at their alma mater.
“It would feel good to add my picture up there,” King said. “It is a big jump for me and it feels good. I always got studs in quarterfinals or semifinals, and I knew I could do it.”
King took fifth place at 145 last year after losing to a two-time state champion in Liberty’s Kyle Dutton in the quarterfinals. His freshman year, he went 1-2 at state.
“It is unbelievable,” King said of reaching the finals.
In his earlier match on Friday, King dispatched Columbia Battle’s Austen Wetzel by a 5-1 decision to move into the semifinals.
Now he faces Seckman’s Cole Ruble, who is 41-5. Ruble was a state medalist last year, taking sixth.
Carthage has one other wrestler still alive heading into the final day of competition at Mizzou Arena. Braxdon Tate (152) lost in the quarterfinals to Liberty’s Logan Rathjen 5-2. Tate (31-7) kept his season alive by winning two elimination matches. He beat Park Hill’s Ethan Vande Ven by a pin in 3:54 and then got a 7-2 decision over Seckman’s Drake Jenkins.
Tate will face Francis Howell Central’s Aidan Hernandez, a semifinalist, for the right to wrestle for either third- or fifth-place.
Eli Sneed, Carthage’s third quarterfinalist, went 0-2 on Friday. Sneed lost to Missouri signee Easton Hilton of Liberty by a 9-1 major decision. Sneed then lost by a pin against Columbia Hickman’s Ethan Barr in the wrestlebacks.
