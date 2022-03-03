The only disappointment for Jacob Davis on Thursday afternoon was not being able to finish what he started.
He was pretty darn close, though.
After 114 pitches and eight complete innings of work, Missouri Southern’s sophomore southpaw from Cairo, Mo., exited the ballgame to cap an impressive start. He limited MIAA foe Northwest Missouri to just two earned runs and six hits while striking out four batters to help lift the Lions to a 5-2 baseball victory in a series opener at Warren Turner Field.
“I obviously wanted to finish it,” Davis said with a grin. “I wasn’t that upset, though, and I understood my pitch count was up there. I knew we had Laif (Hultine) coming in to finish it, and he was going to come in and chuck.”
Hultine did just that as he retired the first three batters he faced in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season while Davis moved to 2-0 through his first three starts.
“My fastball, changeup, slider — it was all working today,” Davis said. “When you go long like that, usually everything has to be on. Fortunately our defense made a lot of great plays behind me and it worked out in our favor.”
“Davis did awesome,” Darnell said. “He just kept them off-balance all game and filled up the zone. We couldn’t have asked for more.”
Southern upped its win streak to three games and improved its season record to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in MIAA play.
The Lions were in a 2-0 hole before a five-run fifth changed the outlook of the ballgame.
Nate Mieszkowski led off the pivotal frame with a single to right field, and then two batters later, Webb City native Treghan Parker blasted a two-run home run over the wall in right field to tie the game at 2-all.
Later in the frame, a single to center field by Clay Milas was followed by a double to left-center by Tommy Stevenson to put MSSU runners on third and second with two outs. Henry Kusiak then came up with a timely three-run homer out to right-center to give the Lions the 5-2 advantage.
“Three of the runs in that inning came with two outs, so credit to our guys for continuing to compete,” Darnell said.
Northwest (4-10, 0-4) managed just three more hits and no runs in the final four innings.
“Jacob pitched a lot last year and started quite a bit for us toward the end of the season,” Darnell said. “He looked really good (last week) against Pittsburg State, too. So I figured we’d give him a shot today, and it paid off. … Jacob did a great job and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Stevenson finished 3 for 4 at the plate with one run scored, while Kusiak finished 2 for 2 with a team-high three RBI. Parker, Milas and Mieszkowski tallied one hit apiece.
Donovan Warren, Drew Mackie and Cole Slibowski each recorded two hits to pace the NWMSU offense.
Northwest starting pitcher Max Spitzmiller tossed a complete game and surrendered five earned runs and eight hits while striking out three in eight innings.
“We beat a really good pitcher tonight,” Darnell said. “I’m very impressed with him.”
MSSU and NWMSU play the second game of their three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday at Warren Turner Field. The series finale is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
“We’ll try to worry about tomorrow first,” Darnell said. “It’s cliche to say, but every game in this league is hard to win. It’s great to get one today, and hopefully we can get another tomorrow.”
Commented
