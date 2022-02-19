Drew Davis’ first at-bat on Saturday came in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tie ballgame.
Perfect, as far as he was concerned.
“Go win the ballgame,” the Missouri Southern junior said of his mindset as he took to the plate. “You get put out there for a reason.”
With a potential game-winning run on second and no outs, Davis delivered, driving a deep fly ball over the head of the right fielder for a walk-off RBI triple that lifted the MSSU baseball team to an 8-7 win over Quincy in their first game of the MIAA/GLVC Crossover at Warren Turner Field.
Davis was swarmed by his Southern teammates at third base after his game-winning hit, which improved the Lions to 4-5 in the early season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
“I was talking to Coach (Bryce) Darnell before the at-bat, and I think the team was looking for me to bunt there,” Davis said. “Coach and I were talking about it. But then Coach Darnell looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to walk this off right here.’ So yeah, that was a good feeling.”
“That’s a good win for us,” Darnell said. “Quincy is a really good team, and they were a regional team last year. We had a lot of contributors and it was a good win, for sure.”
The Lions tallied 13 hits in the contest, including two pivotal ones in the bottom of the ninth right after Quincy had tied the game at 7-7.
Freshman second baseman Nate Mieszkowski led off the frame with a double down the line in right field to put the Lions in scoring position right away. Then Davis’ walk-off triple came in the very next at-bat.
It was a welcomed triumph for the Lions, who were coming off an 0-4 showing in a Florida road trip one weekend earlier.
“For sure, this (win) felt important,” Darnell said. “We lost four in a row, and it’s hard to keep guys focused and try to worry about playing as good as you can play. We were able to do that today, and now we can focus on building on some of this momentum moving forward.”
The Lions had to overcome a 4-1 deficit after Quincy pushed across three runs in the top of the third.
Aurora native Matt Miller pulled MSSU to within a run of Quincy after he doubled to left-center field to plate two in the fourth. Then one inning later, Tommy Stevenson tied the ballgame with a sacrifice grounder that plated Clay Milas from third.
A solo home run by Matt Miller in the sixth put MSSU up 5-4 for its first lead since the bottom of the first inning. However, Quincy tied the game back up in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Austin Simpson.
Freshman Treghan Parker, a Webb City product, opened up a two-run seventh for Southern with an RBI triple to right field before Tyler Ferguson scored Parker on a sacrifice bunt for a 7-5 lead.
Quincy scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game for a final time.
The Lions outhit Quincy 13-10 in the game. Miller finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored, while Milas went 3 for 5 with an RBI and one run. Henry Kusiak, Ryan Doran and Mieszkowski tallied two hits apiece.
For Quincy, Gino D’Alessio tallied three hits in five plate appearances. Crows Dayson, Lance Logsdon, Luke Napleton, Simpson and Tyler Carpenter drove in one run apiece.
Cole Gayman picked up the win after allowing one earned run and one hit in the top of the ninth.
Logan VanWey started on the mound for MSSU and limited Quincy to two earned runs and six hits while striking out nine batters in five innings of work. Relievers Laif Hultine, Scott Duensing and Ryan Paschal allowed a combined two runs (one earned) in three innings.
MSSU returns to play in the crossover event on Sunday when it takes on Truman State in a doubleheader that starts at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.