Dawson Herl has played in more tightly contested games than the average quarterback in the last two years, so nerves weren’t an issue for the redshirt sophomore when he took to the field for Missouri Southern’s most crucial possession on Saturday night against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.
In a one-score game that was seemingly drifting more and more in favor of UCO late in the fourth quarter, a calm and collected Herl stayed true to his instinct and predicted a blitz as he surveyed the opposing defense right before a third-and-7 play.
He knew he had to get rid of the football quickly. and he did.
Right after receiving the snap, Herl saw a one-on-one matchup between a streaking Jaedon Stoshak and a UCO defensive back. The QB then hoisted a deep pass that fell in the breadbasket of Stoshak 42 yards down the field.
Touchdown.
“I saw pressure. But then I also saw it was going to be man (defense) across the board, and I’m going to go to my ol’ reliable target, Jaedon Stoshak,” Herl said. “I have a lot of confidence in him and he has a lot of confidence in me.”
Herl accounted for five total TDs, MSSU had balanced contributions in all three phases, and the Lions pulled away from the Bronchos late to claim a 40-21 win at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The triumph lifted Southern to 2-1 on the season while Central slipped to 1-2.
“That’s the sign of a team getting better,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “We’re starting to see the offense, the defense and the special teams click at the same time.
“I’ve said it before. If we’re going to be at the top of this league, we’ve got to get all three phases in sync. We were able to do that for a longer period of time tonight than we have in the past.”
Herl’s TD pass to Stoshak was the second of three scores he had in the fourth quarter as the Lions fought off a UCO comeback bid. It also came right after the Bronchos pulled to within five points of Southern, 26-21, on a 2-yard TD run by Stephon Brown with 8:16 remaining.
“I think we understand that when you play in a quality conference and you play good teams, they are going to have success,” Bradley said. “So they make their plays, and we just know we have to answer. … Our guys are super resilient and they don’t flinch in the face of adversity. I’m super proud of them.”
The MSSU defense, which was lights out for the vast majority of the night, forced a turnover on downs with 4:24 remaining, which led to Herl and the offense putting the final nail in the coffin with a two-play, 27-yard drive that was capped by a 16-yard TD scamper by Herl.
Herl also had a short TD run early in the fourth quarter right after UCO had trimmed the MSSU lead to 20-14 on a TD pass from Brown to Daunte McGee late in the third. The quarterback finished with 50 rushing yards on nine carries, and he also completed 15 of 24 passes for 189 yards.
“I think Week 1, that loss (to Nebraska-Kearney) was probably the best thing for us,” Bradley said. “Those guys took that loss to heart, and Dawson especially. He didn’t like his performance in that game, and so he’s been dedicated to make sure it never happens again. You can see it in his preparation throughout the week, and then it’s showing up on the field on Saturdays.”
Herl connected with six different receivers in the game. Stoshak hauled in three catches for 62 yards and a TD, while Ezekiel Lang caught three passes for 26 yards and his first two career TDs in a Southern uniform on a pair of end-zone fades.
“We’ve been planning that all week with getting into the red zone and then me just trying to (run fade routes),” Lang said. “I can guarantee you that 10 times out of 10 (Herl) trusts me in making that play.”
Southern amassed 201 yards via the run. Running back Nathan Glades, a Joplin High School product, led the way with 105 yards on 23 carries.
The MSSU defense started the game out on the field and stuffed UCO on its first three offensive plays to force a punt. A 19-yard return by Stoshak then set the Southern offense up at the UCO 49, and the Lions ran four plays before Herl connected with Lang in the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass and 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for Central to respond, however.
After being held to minus-four yards on their first drive, the Bronchos found their rhythm on the second as they marched 59 yards in six plays. A short TD run by Andrew Carney capped the possession and tied the game at 7-7 with 9:10 still showing in the opening quarter.
The Lions would score once more in the first quarter after driving 71 yards to the UCO 1. But MSSU would ultimately settle for three points on a short field goal by Nick Williams after a stout goal-line stand by the Bronchos.
The Southern defense held UCO scoreless on its final five drives of the first half. The Bronchos accounted for just 25 yards of offense on 15 plays in the second quarter.
The Lions also struggled to move the football for much of the second quarter, but they managed to break the scoring lull with under 30 seconds remaining in the half when Lang hauled in his second TD reception of the night on another 9-yard pass from Herl.
A takeaway generated by the Lions set up their first score of the second half. A fumble recovery by Carthage native Colton Winder allowed the MSSU offense to set up shop at the UCO 36. Six plays later, Williams split the uprights on a 40-yard field goal to extend the Southern lead to 20-7 early in the third quarter.
The MSSU defense limited UCO to 287 yards of total offense while generating a pair of takeaways — one on a fumble recovery by Winder and another on an interception by Ian McSwain (DB).
Linebackers Richard Jordan Jr. and Coleman Booker led the team in tackles with nine apiece. They also combined for 4 1/2 tackles for loss.
Defensive lineman Jamie Tago added a sack for the Lions. Winder and JHS graduate Solomon Garcia (DL) recorded eight and five tackles, respectively.
Southern will travel to Fort Hays, Kansas, on Sept. 24 to take on Fort Hays State. A win would give the Lions their first 3-1 start to a season since 2013.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Bradley said. “They’ve paid the price and they’ve sacrificed. They’re starting to see the benefits from all of their work. So I like the direction we’re going, but we’ve got to keep going.”
