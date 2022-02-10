CARTHAGE, Mo. — Strong team defense and a double-double by Sophie Shannon helped the Carthage girls basketball team claim a 57-41 win over Willard on Thursday night at Carthage High School.
Carthage outscored Willard in each quarter, building a 27-20 lead by halftime and a 46-32 lead at the end of the third quarter en route to the 16-point victory. CHS improved to 11-12 overall on the season and 2-4 in COC play.
“Excellent execution of the game plan by the girls tonight,” Carthage head coach Scott Moore said. “Willard is great in transition and loves to shoot the 3 a lot. Our plan was to minimize both of those options for them, and we did a great job tonight.”
Lauren Choate led the scoring for Carthage with 17 points, while Shannon recorded her double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kianna Yates tallied 13 points and Landry Cochran nine points.
“Lauren Choate had a great all-around game tonight,” Moore said. “She shot the ball really well and played her best defensive game of the year. The kid was flying all over the place to guard their shooters.
“Our two post players (Shannon and Cochran) took advantage of Willard’s lack of height and got us key buckets each quarter.”
Carthage plays host to Branson on Tuesday night for its senior night.
“We want to build on this game and finish this season strong.”
