Senior Kennedy DeRuy spent several hours putting up extra shots ahead of her milestone-clinching performance on Friday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
After all, it was that type of preparation that got her there in the first place.
“That’s just who she is. She’s a gym rat,” McAuley girls basketball coach Mike Howard said of DeRuy. “She loves the game of basketball. She comes in here all the time and puts up extra shots. Today she was in here for two or three hours before the game.”
By the time the Warriors’ game against Northeast Vernon County tipped off, it took just two minutes of game clock for DeRuy to officially become a member of an elite scoring club at McAuley.
The 5-foot-8 guard/forward scored her first bucket on a short-range floater with six minutes to play in the first quarter, giving her 1,000 points for her career to provide an early highlight for the Warriors in their eventual 55-30 win over Northeast.
The score led to an immediate timeout called by McAuley. DeRuy was then recognized by the home crowd with a standing ovation as she was presented a basketball that commemorated her scoring milestone.
DeRuy, who finished with a game-high 18 points, now sits at 1,016 career points and joins senior combo guard Kayleigh Teeter as McAuley’s two active 1,000-point scorers.
“I feel like it’s every high schooler’s dream to make a milestone like this,” DeRuy said. “I’m just so proud of my teammates for helping me get here. I wouldn’t have done it without them.
“Since middle school I’ve always looked up to this team. I’ve always wanted to be a McAuley Warrior athlete. To get to this moment, it’s made me feel blessed because I’ve always looked up to the people that have been on this team.”
It didn’t take DeRuy long to score her important first basket of the game, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t patient.
Her first scoring opportunity came in the game’s first minute when McAuley forced a turnover that led to a fast break toward the opposite end of the floor.
DeRuy led the break and, instead of forcing a contested layup with a Northeast defender in front of her in the lane, opted to make a bounce pass to an open Cloee Williamson for an easy layup that put the Warriors up 2-0.
“Going into it, I didn’t want to force anything,” DeRuy said. “I wanted it to all come natural. I wanted to get my teammates involved. It’s about the team win more than anything.”
“She’s one of those players who likes to get other people involved also,” Howard said. “I think she knew how close she was and she just wasn’t ready for it yet. But we play as a team and put the team before the individual. So that play was there for another person, and that’s exactly what I expected Kennedy do.”
For a second consecutive night, McAuley was shorthanded with just six available players due to various injuries and an illness. and like in their 45-37 win over Pierce City on Thursday night, McAuley used stifling defense to take command early.
The Warriors (8-0) kept the Knights (3-5) scoreless in the entire first quarter as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The advantage 30-5 after a 2-point jumper by Kendall Ramsey late in the second quarter, and McAuley eventually took a commanding 32-10 lead into halftime.
Northeast drew no closer than 18 points of McAuley in the second half.
“Fatigue probably started setting in a little bit in the second half, but our girls played really well in the first half,” Howard said. “It’s really hard to ask six girls to play complete games in back-to-back nights and to play smart without fouling. … But they make the best out of it. They played good defense and played smart. I think we’ll get better because of this experience.”
Teeter finished with 16 points for McAuley while Williamson added 11.
McAuley is off to its first 8-0 start to a season under Howard, who took the helm for the program in 2016.
“It feels amazing,” Howard said, smiling. “This team just works so hard every day. We’re a close-knit family, and they have each other’s backs and play for each other. They have that winning mentality now since we’ve had some success these last several years.”
The Warriors host Galena (Kan.) on Monday in their final contest of the calendar year.
