DIAMOND, Mo. — Some things are worth the wait.
It has been 37 years since the Diamond girls basketball team delivered a district title to its fans and on Saturday at the Class 3 District 12 final, the Wildcats broke that drought with a 54-53 win over Lamar in a game for the ages on their home court.
Lamar (14-13) led most of the first half of a game that saw neither team pull ahead by more than four points.
Diamond (22-5) scored first off a Grace Frazier bucket, but Lamar's Zavrie Wiss responded with a three-pointer. With the exception of a 5-5 tie at 3:11 of the first period, Lamar held a small lead throughout the first quarter and until late in the second period.
Wiss hit two free throws with 47 seconds left in the first period, but Diamond responded with a Lauren Turner putback and the Wildcats closed the quarter trailing 11-9.
The Tigers maintained a 2- to 4-point lead throughout the second frame until a Turner three-pointer and a score by Frazier gave the Wildcats their first lead (20-19) since the early seconds of the game.
Diamond extended its lead to 23-19 when Turner was left open for a long three and converted, bringing the first half to a close with the Wildcats leading.
The Wildcats built the biggest lead of either team in the game during the first minute of the third quarter when Makaylynn Lafferty hit two free throws and Turner slashed through traffic for a score. Diamond led 27-19 at 7:04.
Lamar refused to go away and tallied two straight scores to bring the Tigers back within four points at 27-23 with 5:45 left in the third stanza.
The teams traded scores until Lamar tied the game at 30-30 off a Wiss free throw with 2:09 left in the quarter.
Lamar took its first lead of the second half, 31-30 off a Baylee Heckadon free throw at 1:47 and followed that up with a steal and score by Ashlyn Stettler and the Tigers held a 33-30 advantage at 1:23. Diamond rallied back and tied the game at 39-all off another Turner three-pointer and the teams went into the final stanza tied at 39-39.
Lamar built an early fourth quarter lead (43-39) via two Wiss buckets, but Diamond came back to tie the game at 43-43 with a Frazier drive to the rim with 4:16 left in the game.
Lamar returned from a time out at 3:57 to score the next 6 points and led the Wildcats by 7 (52-45) with 2:50 remaining.
But Diamond scratched its way back to within 1 point off scores by Kabrie Parmly, Frazier and a steal and score by Frazier to bring the score to 52-51 with 1:50 left in the game.
A Wiss free throw put Lamar up 53-51 with 38 seconds left. A Turner three-pointer fell short with 20 second left, but Frazier scooped up the rebound, was fouled and hit one of the freebies to pull the Wildcats within one point at 52-53.
The Diamond press created a turnover with 18 seconds left when the Tigers were forced to execute a long pass down the court. That long pass was intercepted by Diamond freshman Marrisa DeJager. Turner got the ball in heavy traffic and converted the bucket to secure the 54-53 win.
Turner said because she had missed her last two attempts, she was feeling nervous, but by the time she got the ball for the last shot, she wasn't focused on that.
"In big moments you have to make big plays and that's what we did tonight," Diamond Coach Marty Atnip said.
Frazier led all scorers with 25 points. Turner added 18, including four treys for Diamond. Kennedy Evans led Lamar with 16 points. Wiss pitched in 14 and Stettler contributed 13 for the Tigers.
Frazier, a junior, was quick to praise her opponents, who reached the finals by knocking out top-seeded Stockton 51-44 in the semifinals.
"That was just a really great team," Frazier said. "We came out and just played our hearts out. It was nothing about talent, it was nothing about who had what players — it was about grit. That is what won us the game."
An emotional Atnip talked about why the win was a personal one for him.
"My dad (Ted Atnip) passed away over Christmas," Atnip said wiping back tears. "He was kind of my rock and he never missed a game. He was a great supporter and loved these girls. I thought about him after winning this game, because I knew he would want to be here. I feel like he was kind of looking down at us tonight."
