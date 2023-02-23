DIAMOND, Mo. — When the week began, Diamond’s girls basketball team had won just one district game in the last 20-plus years.
Now they’ve added two more in a span of just 48 hours — and on Saturday the Wildcats will try to win their first district championship since 1986.
Grace Frazier and Lauren Turner combined for 46 points on Thursday night and Diamond took away any suspense early as the second-seed Wildcats earned a 64-48 win against third-seed Clever in the Class 3 District 12 semifinals.
Diamond will face fourth-seed Lamar at 5 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
“What’s it been, 37 years? It’s been a long time,” Wildcats coach Marty Atnip said. “That’s kind of been the goal, to do something that hadn’t been done in a long time and we’re just one step away. We came out and played a good game, a solid four quarters and it was consistently good. Clever is a good, solid team. They play a really tough schedule and they were defending district champs from last year, so to be the champion you’ve got to beat the champion sometimes.
“We needed to come out and set the tone early and we did. I’m very proud of my players, each and every one of them.”
Diamond, 21-5, started to pull away before halftime. The Wildcats benefitted from a 12-3 run in the first and led by six after eight minutes, then opened the second on a 13-0 run while holding Clever (14-13) scoreless for more than six minutes and forcing six turnovers.
They led by as many as 19 in the second quarter after Turner’s corner three made it 34-15, but the Blue Jays scored the final eight points of the half to close within 34-23. They wouldn’t get any closer.
Frazier scored or assisted on the first three Diamond baskets of the third quarter — she had eight more points in the period — and Kabrie Parmley later pushed the lead to 19 with a minute left. It was a 21-point game after two Frazier free throws.
Diamond led by 23 after Frazier’s layup early in the fourth, and the Wildcats had their largest lead of the game, 24 points, after Turner grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with four minutes remaining.
“You get defensive stops, you get a bucket,” Atnip said. “Our goal was obviously we don’t want to trade baskets with anybody so when we got stops we got the ball rolling and momentum started our way. We made some big buckets and got it going our way. We didn’t look back after that.”
The teams combined to take 42 free throws. Diamond made 13 of 26 and Clever made 10 of 16.
Frazier scored 24 points and Turner added 22, while Parmley tallied eight, Makaylynn Lafferty added seven, Addison Beckett scored two and Caitlin Suhrie had a free throw.
Clever’s Madelynn Kime and Ella Newman each scored 15 for the visitors.
Lamar, 14-12, advanced with a 51-44 upset of top-seeded Stockton in Thursday’s other semifinal. The Tigers beat fifth-seed East Newton 66-50 in the first round, while Diamond won 66-40 against seventh seed Sarcoxie.
Diamond and Lamar haven’t played since 2017.
“The excitement is obviously there,” Atnip said. “I talked to them about seizing the opportunity because it obviously hasn’t been there in a long time. It’s about trying to cash in on the opportunity we do have in front of us. Lamar’s a good, solid team and they obviously beat the one seed so we’re going to have our hands full with the Tigers on Saturday night. We’re ready for them we think.”
