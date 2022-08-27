Three months removed from their first softball state title in school history, the Diamond Wildcats received their championship bling.
A ring ceremony was held for the Diamond softball players at halftime of the school’s season-opening football game on Friday night in Diamond, celebrating the Wildcats’ 29-3 campaign that ended in a seven-game win streak and a Class 2 championship last spring.
“It was just an amazing experience for the girls,” Diamond softball coach Kelsey Parrish said. “We had everyone out to support our boys, and then we had those who sponsor us present our rings to us at halftime in front of our hometown.”
Parrish was also honored individually during the halftime ceremony for being named MSHSAA’s Class 2 Coach of the Year. She helped lead the Wildcats to 21 wins in their final 22 ballgames.
“It’s kind of a speechless feeling, really,” she said of the honor. “I guess you just don’t think that you’ll ever get an award like that. I couldn’t believe I was the one who was chosen. I was very, very honored and it just meant the world to me.”
Diamond went 3-0 in the Class 2 District 6 Tournament with wins over Lamar (10-2), Mount Vernon (1-0) and Pierce City (15-5).
The Wildcats went on to pick up wins over Clever (8-0) and Kennett (7-6) to open the state tournament before they edged Skyline 6-4 in a back-and-forth state title game that came down to the final inning.
“The year before, we went to the Final Four and we placed fourth,” Parrish said. “So last season we just kind of strived to be better than No. 4. … We really just needed to stop playing for ourselves and play for something greater. We kind of tied that in with our theme for the season. We just combined all of that and had a really good season.
“I feel like we had a much harder schedule last year — that was our intent, at least. We wanted to get better and see the best teams. I think that experience from the regular season really helped us go on a great run in the district and state tournaments.”
Diamond returns all but two starters next spring for its attempt at a state title defense, according to Parrish.
“I think our girls are hungry to show what we have,” she said. “We definitely have a lot of key players coming back, so we’re excited and eager to run it back. I think everyone is behind softball at Diamond right now. Everybody wants it and everybody enjoys being involved in it. So it’s something special for our little hometown.”
