With vehicles as diverse as station wagons, pickup trucks and high-tech dragsters, Mo-Kan Dragway’s Little Race on the Prairie continued Saturday with the second of three days of bracket racing.
One thing was apparent Saturday — the drivers were as diverse as the cars.
From Edmond, Oklahoma’s, 32-year-old Rachel Smith, who married into a racing family, to Granby grandfather and longtime racer Kyle Powell, racers competed for part of $45,000 in prize money.
Smith, who had never raced but married racer Jeremy Smith 11 years ago, is a former high school and college athlete who describes herself as highly competitive. She said she never envisioned herself as a race car driver and added that racing has provided a way to satisfy that competitive streak.
She said her husband’s entire family race, including his father and mother, and that there are about a dozen drivers in his immediate family.
Mo-Kan General Manager Tyler West said female racers have become a regular feature at the dragway and make up an estimated 10% of racers at the track.
“There have been a couple of young ladies that started off bracket racing here and gone on to compete on the national tour and won national titles. Mo-Kan has a pretty good history of some heavy hitters for female racers.” West said.
West said Rachel and Megan Meyer, of Randy Meyer Racing in Olathe, Kansas, have both raced on the dragway. Megan is a two-time National Hot Rod Association World Champion. She retired in 2020 to start a family but returned to racing last year to become the first female to win the Nitro Chaos event at Mo-Kan Dragway. Megan’s sister, Rachel, was the 2021 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Champion.
“They will be racing their big nitro cars here at the anniversary race in July,” West said of the Meyer sisters. “It will be cool to see them.”
Powell was accompanied by his grandson, Sawyer Pearce, 5, on Saturday as he waited in line for one of his starts. Powell said his grandson, who shares his love of racing, is his number one fan. Pearce said he is looking forward to his own Batman car when he is old enough to race juniors in two years.
Mo-Kan owner Carl Blanton has noticed changes in the sport during his 25th season at the dragway, and said the changes aren’t just in who is driving the cars, but what events are available.
“Drag racing has diversified quite a bit,” Blanton said. “When I started going to races in 1969, you ran in one of three or four classes.”
He said today, there are more events and more classes in which to compete — from bracket racing to head-to-head to Nitro Chaos.
“There’s a place for all of it and we cater to all of it,” Blanton said.
He added that his relationship with promoter Chris Graves has been beneficial to the dragway.
“He brings his Nitro Chaos and Funny Car Chaos here twice a year,” Blanton said. “He bypasses bigger tracks and comes here because of our fans.”
West said the turnout of racers this weekend was solid, with some impressive results.
“We’ve already had races determined by less than ten-thousandths of a second,” West said through three rounds of racing on Saturday. “The drivers are glued to the tree and cutting almost perfect lights. There are no slouches this weekend.”
The Little Race on the Prairie concludes Sunday with a $5,000 first-place prize up for grabs. Gates open at 8 a.m. Sunday with racing starting about 10 a.m.
Other events this month include Friday Fun Drags each Friday, the Midwest Motorcycle Drags on Saturday, June 17, and a bracket series race on Saturday, June 24. In addition to numerous other July events, Mo-Kan will host the popular Nitro Chaos event July 14-15 to help celebrate the dragway’s 61st anniversary and also will host Truck and Diesel Drags on July 24.
For more information and a complete list of events this summer, go to www.mokandragway.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.