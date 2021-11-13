HAYS, Kan. — Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. threw for three touchdowns to help lift Pittsburg State to a 34-24 win over Fort Hays State in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday at Lewis Field.
PSU clinched a fourth-place finish in the MIAA with an 8-3 record.
Dodson, a freshman, completed 20 of 31 passes for 294 yards with one interception. His third and final TD pass of the day came on a 43-yard strike to Jalen Martin to put the Gorillas up 34-17 with 14:25 remaining in the game.
Following a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter, Pittsburg State scored 10 straight points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 advantage into halftime. The first score came on an 82-yard TD pass from Dodson to Elijah Harris before Cross Holmes split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal attempt with 3:52 remaining in the half.
Following a 29-yard field goal by Fort Hays State (5-6, 5-6 MIAA) kicker Parker Janky to open up the third quarter, Holmes connected on another field goal attempt — this time from 33 yards — to give PSU a 27-17 advantage.
The Tigers capped the scoring in the game with a 2-yard TD run by quarterback Chance Fuller with 37 seconds remaining.
A high-scoring first quarter saw the Gorillas find the end zone twice — the first on a 95-yard kickoff return by Dallis Flowers on the game’s opening play and the second on a 25-yard TD pass from Dodson to Christian Carter.
Harris finished the day with three catches for 102 yards, while Carter tallied five catches for 77 yards and Martin tallied two catches for 50 yards. Tyler Adkins led PSU in rushing with 65 yards on 14 carries.
The PSU defense generated three takeaways in the game with Markel Roby, Flowers and Jack Barkley recording one interception apiece. Roby finished with a team-high 11 tackles while Brandon Mlekus, Kaden Roy and P.J. Sarwinski each had eight tackles. Roy, Sarwinski and Zeke Wall each had a sack.
For FHSU, Fuller completed 20 of 43 passes for 278 yards and one TD with three interceptions. Manny Ramsey hauled in nine passes for 112 yards, Adrian Soto led the team in rushing with 67 yards on 10 carries. Keylan Chapman and Fuller both had one rushing TD.
John Johnson had a team-high 10 tackles for Fort Hays, and Devin White recorded an interception.
