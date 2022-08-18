ASH GROVE, Mo. — A free workshop on learning to dove hunt will be offered from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Missouri Department of Conservation Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow will cover a number of topics of interest to hunters, including dove biology, identification skills, habits and habitat, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, and care of harvested game.
Participants also will learn how to increase their chances of success using effective wing-shooting techniques.
DeBow will also discuss how to use decoys to increase the chance of hunting success.
As part of the program, participants will also get a chance to test their shotgun skills. They can bring their own shotguns or use guns provided by the Dalton Range staff. People who bring their own shotguns should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition. Participants should make sure all firearms are unloaded before arriving at the Dalton Range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms in the classroom. All firearms, including all handguns, should be left in vehicles during the classroom portion of the program.
People can register for this workshop at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186194
Missouri’s dove season runs from Sept. 1-Nov. 29.
People can get information on dove season and other upcoming hunting seasons at mdc.mo.gov.
Mourning doves, Eurasian collared doves and white-winged doves may be taken during the season from one half hour before sunrise to sunset.
MDC has more than 180 conservation areas around the state that allow dove hunting, many planted with crops such as sunflowers, corn and millet that attract the doves.
