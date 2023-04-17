Draven VanGilder, 18, was named the 2023 All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, which is based in Colorado.
VanGilder is a Joplin High School senior and multi-sport athlete.
He earned fifth-place honors earlier this year in state wrestling in Class 4. He and his brother, Drew VanGilder, have also both committed to Truman State University in Kirksville to play football in the fall. Draven, 5-foot-9, 215 pounds, played middle linebacker; Drew, 5-11, 185 pounds, was a fullback.
This award recognizes VanGilder’s athletic accomplishments as well as his dedication to strength and conditioning, He was nominated by coach Michael Lawrence of Joplin High School, the strength and conditioning coach.
VanGilder also was cited for his determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence.
