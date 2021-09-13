We may have a revelation in the fascinating story of Duffy Harbaugh’s golden slipper.
Jim Henry wrote a column two weeks ago that chronicled the history and journey of the kicking shoe that was metalized with gold and put on display in a trophy case at Joplin High School to commemorate the feat — or foot — of Dale (Duffy) Harbaugh many years ago.
Harbaugh became a football hero of sorts in the Joplin area after he kicked two pivotal extra points, including the game winner, in a dramatic 14-13 win over rival Springfield on Thanksgiving day of 1949.
The kicking shoe Harbaugh wore in that game was on display at JHS for several decades before it mysteriously disappeared just before the turn of the century.
A few years later, the shoe was — just as mysteriously — found. And today it is in Seneca in the home of Mary Lou Harbaugh, Duffy’s wife.
Darryl Harbaugh, Duffy and Mary Lou’s son, said two weeks ago that he believed the shoe was found in the attic of a home that belonged to a man who had passed away. The identity of the man is still not known to this day.
We thought the story ended there. But we may have uncovered another layer to it.
Late last week, the Globe received an anonymous tip from a person claiming to be the thief of the golden slipper in 1999.
Under the alias “Shoeanne Stealer,” the person wrote:
“It seems I’m a thief, or a hero … maybe both. Circa April of 1999, I was meandering past the JHS trophy cases during my lunch and noticed a door was ajar. The trophy case doors were never ajar! Behind the open glass door was the infamous golden slipper of Duffy. In a moment of weakness and thrill seeking, I snagged the shoe and slipped it into my backpack. A few friends were made aware and, needless to say, they got a ‘kick’ out of the whole thing.”
Shoeanne went on state that the shoe sat on their bookshelf for over 10 years.
“I had no particular plans for the slipper,” Shoeanne continued. “I had basically forgotten about it until May of 2011. After the tornado destroyed Joplin High School, I knew I had to get it back into the hands of someone a the administration. As (sneakily) as it was taken in ’99, it was quietly slippered back into its rightful place when it was needed most.
"So it’s true. I’m a thief. I’m a hero. I’m setting this story straight.”
Believe what you will.
The journalist in me wants more answers because, if the claim is true, it certainly raises more questions than answers.
What about the shoe made Shoeanne feel it was infamous?
To which administrator did Shoeanne give the shoe?
What motivated Shoeanne to anonymously admit to the theft?
Unfortunately, my attempts to contact Shoeanne have been unsuccessful so far. Perhaps more answers will be offered in the coming weeks.
Only time will tell.
