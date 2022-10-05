Last February, heading to work just after sunrise, I observed a bald eagle flying over north Joplin.
I’d seen them before over north Joplin, a time or two. Not often, but it has happened.
This one was gone before I could pull over and snap a picture.
Nevertheless, I posted the sighting on Twitter, which was followed by others in the area sending me bald eagle pictures from south Joplin — specifically Shoal Creek.
Seeing them never fails to impress me.
I urge you to keep your eyes open now through February, as they’re out there, both year-round residents and winter visitors.
If you see one over Joplin, send me a picture at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
If you want to up your odds of seeing a bald eagle this winter, there will lots of opportunities.
I suggest the bald eagle cruises at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas. The large park just east of Rogers is also offering two cruises to see the common loon this winter.
Eagle tours
Eagle cruise dates for November and December are:
Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.
Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31
All tour depart at 3 p.m. from Beaver Lake’s Rocky Branch Marina.
Other cruises for January and February will be announced later.
The cost is $15 per adult, plus tax, and $7.50 for children ages 6 through 12.
To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at: 479-789-5000.
Steve Chyrchel, interpreter guide at the park, told me previously that while bald eagles have become year-round residents in the region, but winter is the best time to spot them in the area, and he also told me that the best time to see them is when you don’t want to be out — drizzly, cold weather, when the eagles like to remain perched in trees.
Park officials say they have never failed to spot eagles — some adults and some immature without the signature white head — and often see other wildlife, including ospreys, herons, kingfishers and more.
The cruises head to the Van Winkle arm of the lake, where there is less development.
Participants are asked to dress for the weather.
“You’ve got to remember eagle watching is not a warm-weather sport,” Chrychel also told me previosly. “Down on the water, it will feel like it is 10 degrees colder.”
Loon tours
Hobbs State Park and bird expert Joe Neal also will offer two educational boat trips on Beaver Lake with the focus on finding migrating common loons.
The tours are 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, and again Nov. 12
Neal is author of “Birds in Northwest Arkansas,” and the tour will include other guides from Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society.
Each trip is two hours and will be aboard a pontoon boat.
These cruises fill up fast so make your reservations right away.
They want you to know there is no bathroom on board the boat and no winter toilets available at the marina or the Rocky Branch day-use area. In other words, plan ahead. Options include the restroom at the Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on 303 on the way to Rocky Branch Marina.
The cost for the loon tours also is $15 per person.
