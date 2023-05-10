In the last home game of their Joplin High School careers, two seniors — Byler Reither and Aiden Kerr — had the last word in a walk-off 12-2 win over Lamar on Wednesday at JHS.
With the Eagles up 11-2 in the sixth inning, Reither hit to right field and drove in Kerr, giving the Eagles the run-rule win over the visiting Tigers.
Joplin Coach Kyle Wolf said he had hoped to sub in all seniors in the seventh inning for their final home game but the game was called because of the run-rule before he could do so.
"It was just as nice to see Byler as a senior who has been playing on this field for four years get a walk-off hit and see another senior score. I'm proud of those guys and the work and time they have put in."
Joplin scored in all but one inning Wednesday. The Eagles scored their first two runs in the bottom of the first off a Layten Copher double that plated Reither. Reither had reached base earlier on a double of his own. Joplin's second run came off a Jackson Queen single that brought Copher home.
The Eagles stretched their lead to seven runs with a five-run second inning. After Caden Shoemaker scored from third on a fielder's choice, starting pitcher Eli Sotlar hit a bases-loaded double to deep center field with two outs that scored Copher, Brady Mails and Reither to make it 6-0.
A Queen single to right field plated Sotlar and put the Eagles up 7-0. Joplin added two more runs in the bottom of the third, when Copher hit a two-RBI triple to deep center and put the Eagles up 9-0.
Lamar got on the board with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, when pinch runner Trey Pittsenbarger scored from third on a wild pitch and Jaxon Hearod scored on a fielder's choice.
Joplin made it a 10-2 game in the bottom of the fifth inning after Reither singled to right field to bring in Shoemaker.
A bases-loaded sacrifice RBI by Alex Isbell in the bottom of the sixth inning made it 11-2, before Reither ended the game with his walk-off hit.
Sotlar tallied four strikeouts and gave up just one hit in five innings of work. Freshman reliever Brecken Green fanned one and induced two groundball outs in one inning of relief.
"He threw the ball well," Wolf said. "When he challenges in the zone and throws strikes, he's been successful this year. It's no secret when you throw strikes and you have good stuff like he does, you can have some success."
Up next for Joplin, the Class 6, District 6 tournament, which begins next Wednesday in Republic. Lamar begins its Class 3 District 11 tournament as the top seed and will play the winner of (4) Sarcoxie and (5) Diamond next Tuesday in Lamar.
