Joplin Softball head coach Brenden Schneider is looking to two young pitchers and a strong junior class to build on a 2022 season that saw the Eagles amass 23 wins.
“I think our biggest strength this year is our hitting and our experience,” Schneider said. “We only lost two seniors, so we’re bringing back pretty much everybody from last year. That’s a big help for us. I think our biggest asset is having the ability to put the ball into play and run the bases.”
Senior Bailey Ledford shared what she believes are the Eagles’ strengths this year: “We have a lot of strength on the defensive side, and we also have a lot of power hitters,” Ledford said. “We also have a lot of speed on our team an I feel like that will build our program a lot. We just keep putting in the work and keep on getting better everyday.”
In the circle, Schneider has two young pitchers that he is counting on the replace Jill McDaniel, who graduated last year and was the undeniable ace on the staff.
“We lost our senior in Jill McDaniel last year, who was a force in the circle for us.” Schneider said. “Two hundred strikeouts is hard to replace, but we’ve got two sophomores, in Caelyn Bobski and Ava Wolf, who are great. They’ve been working hard all summer.”
Schneider said both sophomores got some varsity time last year as freshmen when McDaniel went down with an injury. He also said both have worked hard over the summer.
“They are ready to prove that they belong in this tough conference.” Schneider said.
On the defensive side, Schneider has plenty of experienced players to count on.
“Bailey Ledford will be in her fourth year helming third base for us. She’s an absolute game changer for us over there, with her speed and with her arm,” Schneider said.
Schneider said senior Kirsten McMillen has done a great job behind the plate for the team. Schneider is also counting on juniors Riley Kelly, Jadyn Pankow and Abby Lowery in center field to help shore up defense.
“The nice thing about us is we only lost two seniors last year,” Schneider said. “Maria Loum and Libby Munn are going to be playing on the infield in the middle. They are going to help us be so athletic and so fundamentally strong. We’ll also look to those seniors in McMillen and Ledford and Riley Kelly, the junior, but we return so much experience it’s hard to say we’ll just look to one person for those things. It’s going to be a real team effort for us on defense.”
Not only is Schneider confident about his defense, he has plenty of positive things to say about his team’s offensive capabilities.
“We’ve got such a strong junior class — Abby Lowry, Pankow, and Munn,” Schneider said. “Ledford is going to be in the lead off spot for us again. She’s going to do a fantastic job. Maria Loum was our nine-hole hitter last year and did a great job of getting on base and causing terror.”
The Eagles also will have some power stepping up to the plate this season.
“Libby Munn led us in home runs last year with eight and I’ve only seen her bat improve,” Schneider said. “She had a heck of a year in the power department for us. We’re looking for more of that from her. Watching the work she has put in for us during the off-season, it’s definitely clear that she’s wanting to show everybody that she deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best hitters in the conference.”
Schneider talked about the strength of the conference foes he will face this year.
“It’s so hard to win this conference. Every single team but one in our district last year had over 20 wins,” Schneider said. “That tells you the level of competition you have to deal with. Anybody in this conference better strap in because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”
Schneider said his focus this year will be on strong finishes and it appears his team has bought into that ethos.
“Our girls are great. Our girls come and they love to work.” Schneider said. “One of our themes this year has been ‘finish’ — we want to make sure that we finish things. If we start slow in practice, we talk about, ‘Hey, we have to finish this practice well.’ They do those things so well. I’ve never been around a group that is this much fun. They are great kids, who bring the enthusiasm every single day. Even when someone is down, they do a great job of picking each other up. I can’t talk enough about how much fun they are and how hard they work.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we’re just trying to think about it as a process rather than as a results-based thing. Last year we won 23 games, and I think that’s great. It was a banner year for the program. We had had some years that were rough, and I think this year the thing is we want to finish well. It’s not about where we start, it’s where we finish, especially with young pitchers. They know the importance of their position and they know and feel some of that pressure, but they also understand they’ve got a whole team behind them.
Junior Libby Munn expounded on the “finish” mantra.
“Finishing, especially with the offense that we have, is going to be what carries us — along with our pitchers trusting the defense behind them,” Munn said. “I think that’s what will set us apart from others.”
Pankow said familiarity with each other is another big plus for Joplin.
“We’re really close and we’ve been with each other for a very long time. We grew up with each other playing softball, so we trust each other a lot. That’s a big key factor about Joplin softball.”
The Eagles open their season Aug. 25 in the Aurora tournament. Their home opener is Aug. 28 against Kickapoo.
