The Joplin baseball team managed to grind its way to another Central Ozark Conference win on Thursday as a familiar figure stood in the visiting dugout.
The Eagles fell in an early two-run hole before plating six unanswered runs to claim a 6-2 win over Branson and its first-year head coach, Kirk Harryman, who coached the Joplin baseball program from 1997-2016 and led the Eagles to a state championship in 2001 as well as two other final-four appearances in 2000 and 2003.
Harryman, who also compiled six conference championships and six district championships during his coaching tenure with the Eagles, was an assistant principal at JHS before he was hired to be the head coach at Branson last summer.
“It’s good to see some of the people I built relationships with during the 24-year span I was in Joplin,” Harryman said. “It’s been nice, but today was all about our guys and this game. It’s baseball. You don’t want to make it any more complicated than it is. You’ve got to throw it, you’ve got to catch it and you’ve got to hit it. But we didn’t do a very good job with some of that today, and Joplin did.
“It’s a little disappointing because I feel like we’re better than that. But you also have to tip your hat to the other guys and wish them well. We’ll go back to work again tomorrow and get better.”
Harryman’s Pirates opened the game on the right foot as they plated a pair of runs off two hits and one Joplin error in the top of the first inning. The frame included back-to-back RBI at-bats with a Carter Jenkins double and then an Andrew Bristow single.
But Joplin (8-7, 3-0 COC), like it has habitually done throughout the season, found a response almost immediately.
The Eagles put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the first to plate four runs, with one plated on a single through the left side by Ethan Guilford and three coming on an awkwardly positioned fly ball by Tyler Schumann that fell in shallow right field for a single.
Joplin later added two more insurance runs with RBI doubles by Justin McReynolds and Schumann.
“I’m very proud of our guys for understanding the importance of answering back right away,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “We talk a lot about that — how there’s going to be an ebb and a flow to a game. So not only do we want to answer when the other team scores, but we also want to try to extend the lead when we get the opportunity.
“Obviously those four runs in the first inning were huge, but the two runs in the middle innings to extent that lead were just as big. It’s a whole different feel when it’s a four-run game compared to a two-run game.”
Guilford, who tossed a complete game, and the Joplin defense took care of the rest as they held Branson scoreless in the final six innings.
Moving to 3-2 on the season, Guilford surrendered just two earned runs and five hits while striking out four batters in seven innings of work.
“Ethan just grinded some things out,” Wolf said. “I don’t know that he had his best stuff, but he fought in the zone and gave us an opportunity to play defense behind him, and we did.”
“We knew we were going to have our hands full with Ethan,” Harryman said. “I got to watch him pitch a lot over the last couple of years, and I know he’s a good hand. We knew we were going to have to be aggressive and do some things if we were going to give ourselves a chance.”
Despite the setback, Harryman has already led the Pirates (11-5, 1-3) to their winningest season since 2017 when they finished 14-11.
Joplin retired Harryman’s jersey prior to its season-opening doubleheader against Hollister in 2017.
“I just have a whole bunch of respect for that guy and for what he’s done for the program at Joplin High School,” Wolf said of Harryman. “Obviously I coached his son for four years and we’re friends. So there is a relationship there. But at the end of the day, I think both of us will tell you it was a baseball game. The bases were 90 feet apart, the pitcher’s mound was 60 feet, 6 inches (from home plate), and you’ve got to catch it and throw it.”
Joplin tallied nine hits in the game. McReynolds finished a perfect 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Kyler Stokes was a perfect 2 for 2 with two doubles. Tyler Schumann finished 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Pittsburg High School at 10 a.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.