The Joplin softball team is off to its best start to a season in more than a decade.
A surprise? Not so much for head coach Manny Flores.
“I really believed ahead of the year that this team had a good chance at winning games right away,” he said. “It’s just kind of the hard work that they put in during the offseason, and it’s starting to show. I told them that it’s just all about putting your head down and working hard no matter what.”
The Eagles opened their 2021 campaign in the Branson/Aurora Softball Bash over the weekend and managed to go 4-0 as they outscored their opponents 41-6. Joplin downed Aurora 12-1 and Carl Junction 15-2 on Friday before defeating Hillcrest 4-2 and Branson 10-1 on Saturday.
Joplin totaled 43 hits in the four-game span. Jadyn Pankow, Izzy Yust and Liz Snider led the team with six hits apiece in the tourney, while Madisyn Tracy tallied five hits and Abby Lowery four hits. Yust and Pankow accounted for seven and six RBI, respectively.
“We had a really good offensive output,” Flores said. “Just top to bottom in our lineup, it’s as deep as I’ve seen it since I’ve been here. We got contributions from the top, the middle and the bottom. Anytime that’s the case, it makes it very difficult for opposing pitchers to pitch to us.”
Perhaps the biggest positive to take from the first weekend of the season was Joplin’s effectiveness in the pitcher’s circle, according to Flores.
“I was really, really happy with our pitchers and proud of what they accomplished this weekend,” he said. “They limited the damage. There were times where innings could have spiraled on us like they did last year, and those girls rose to the occasion. They threw strikes and commanded the zone, and we made good defensive plays behind them. Anytime you can play solid defense and throw a lot of strikes, you’re going to give yourself a chance.”
Jill McDaniel tossed complete games against Aurora and Branson, surrendering a combined six hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 in 11 innings of work.
Pankow and Payton Jones split time in the circle in Joplin’s win over Carl Junction. Pankow limited the Bulldogs to one hit and two earned runs in four innings before Jones came on in the final inning to retire three of the first four batters she faced.
Against Hillcrest, Jones tossed the first five innings and allowed eight hits and two earned runs. McDaniel delivered one shutout frame in the sixth to pick up the save.
This year marks the third time since 2013 that Joplin has opened a season with at least three wins in its first four games. The previous season the Eagles did so was in 2015 when they started 3-1 and eventually finished 26-9 with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4 state tournament.
Flores said he was unaware of the last time a Joplin team started a season with four straight wins.
“It was definitely before I was here,” Flores said. “It’s great, and like I said, these girls deserve it. They put in the work, and now it’s just about going out, having fun and playing the game. There’s a lot of season left, and we’re excited to see what we can do.”
Joplin returns to play on Tuesday at McDonald County.
