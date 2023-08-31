The Joplin Eagles rode a fast start with 14 points early in the first quarter and a fast finish with 14 points in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 win over the Willard Tigers to move to 2-0 in the 2023 football season.
Joplin junior running back Toryn Jones rushed 17 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to the win.
Eagles senior quarterback Hobbs Gooch overcame an interception and a fumble to complete 12 of his 22 attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown.
“Turnovers are never good, so those are just part of the things we need to clean up and we’ll get that done,” said Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper. “We’ve got guys that care a lot who work really hard so we’ll get that taken care of.”
The Eagles started off fast, scoring their first touchdown less than a minute into the game on a pass from Gooch to senior tight end Whit Hafer for a 32-yard touchdown. Hafer plowed through a number of Willard defenders at about the 10-yard line to complete the touchdown.
The Eagles defense stymied the Tigers on their first drive and forced them to punt from deep in their own territory, setting up the Eagles offense at midfield.
Jones scored his first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run on fourth and goal to cap off a six-play, 46-yard drive to put Joplin up 14-0 with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
“We got off to a good start, and then we sputtered,” Jasper said. “I felt like we had a little fools gold early where it seemed like it was going to be too easy, and we may have lulled ourselves to sleep. It’s never that easy.”
Willard held the ball for about four minutes on their second drive but couldn’t make much headway. The team was forced to punt with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
The two quarterbacks traded interceptions at the end of the first quarter, with Gooch being picked off at Joplin’s 44 yard line with 40.5 seconds left in the quarter.
Willard senior quarterback Russell Roweton threw a pick on the very next play and Joplin returned it to the Willard 28 yard line.
Willard scored its first touchdown at the end of the first half on a 17-yard touchdown screen pass from Roweton to senior running back Gary Walker with 15.2 seconds left in the half.
Willard missed the extra point to go into the locker room down 14-6.
The teams battled to a draw in the third quarter, but Willard made two critical penalties, the first on a Joplin punt that forced the Tigers to start at their own 8 yard line, then after gaining no yards, Willard punted and another flag on the Tigers set the Eagles up on the Willard 20.
Joplin scored four plays later to go up 21-6.
Another Willard penalty on their next possession set up the Eagles at Willard’s 34. After a flag on the Eagles, Jones had his longest run of the game, 34 yards to the Tigers 1 yard line. Jones punched it in on the next play to put Joplin up 28-6 on Willard.
The Tigers finished the scoring with a touchdown as time expired and a two-point conversion to make it 28-14.
